Tickets on sale for World of Outlaws return to Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, South Dakota on July 1

By Tony Veneziano

HURON, S.D. — June 8, 2017 — Tickets are now on sale for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event presented by American Bank & Trust/American Trust Insurance at Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, South Dakota on Saturday, July 1 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Donny Schatz, the eight-time and defending series champion was victorious at Dakota State Fair Speedway in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series debut at the three-eighths-mile in 2015 over Shane Stewart and Daryn Pittman. Joey Saldana opened the night by setting fast time of the 28 entrants to establish a new track record.

Schatz is the current series point leader and has recorded a series-best nine wins thus far in 2017. David Gravel sits second in the standings and has eight wins, with Brad Sweet in third, with three triumphs. Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, is currently fourth in points, with Stewart rounding out the top-five.

Jason Johnson, who has a pair of wins this season, is sixth in points, followed by rookie contender Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, who has three victories, Joey Saldana and Jason Sides. Also on the road again this season are veteran drivers Paul McMahan, Kraig Kinser and Greg Wilson, as well as youngsters Jacob Allen, Clyde Knipp and rookie Brent Marks.

Joining the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will be the Midwest Modifieds. A large fireworks display will also be part of the night of racing.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event presented by American Bank & Trust/American Trust Insurance to Dakota State Fair Speedway in South Dakota, on Saturday, July 1 can purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling: 815-344-2023. For more information on tickets visit www.slspromotions.com.

Fans can also save $5 on General Admission tickets when purchased at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. Tickets buyers will exchange their NAPA receipt for a race ticket at the Main Grandstand ticket booth on race day.

To find a NAPA Auto Parts store, visit:

https://www.napaonline.com/en/auto-parts-stores-near-me

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC