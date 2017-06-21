Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprints Return To Thunderbird Speedway
By John Lemon
Thunderbird Speedway first opened as a horse track in 1903 and then 52 years later, auto racing became the show and quickly established its place among the most successful tracks in the area. Thunderbird is the last remaining 1/2-mile track in the state of Oklahoma and several drivers from all forms of racing machines have found the large track to their liking due to Thunderbird’s extremely long straights and paper clip corners.
The racetrack is located on the Muskogee Fairgrounds and as always, parking is free.
About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –
Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.
