Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprints Return To Thunderbird Speedway



By John Lemon

Tulsa Okla. (June 20, 2017) – Officials of the Ameri-Flex / OCRS sprint car series and the Thunderbird Speedway are pleased to announce that the 16-year old sprint car series will perform at the recently re-opened Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Oklahoma on Friday August 18th. Thunderbird Speedway first opened as a horse track in 1903 and then 52 years later, auto racing became the show and quickly established its place among the most successful tracks in the area. Thunderbird is the last remaining 1/2-mile track in the state of Oklahoma and several drivers from all forms of racing machines have found the large track to their liking due to Thunderbird’s extremely long straights and paper clip corners.

Until recently, the speedway had been closed since 2013. In April of that season, the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series held their last event at Thunderbird with Kade Morton taking the win. Morton was a rookie sprint car driver that year and outran the likes of Whit Gastineau, Alex Sewell, Harli White and Jamie Passmore for the upset win.

At press time, an event sponsor is being sought. The sprint car feature will pay $1500 to win barring any additional sponsorship’s coming into play. In addition to the sprint car race (support classes to be determined), the track will also have “Legends of Thunderbird” in attendance. This will bring the stars of yesterday to the track and fans can once again see their hero’s from prior racing seasons. More details to follow as the event approaches. The racetrack is located on the Muskogee Fairgrounds and as always, parking is free.

Thunderbird Speedway Contact Info:

Phone: (918) 869-6883