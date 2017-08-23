Thomas Schinderle 2017 SOD Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash Champ

By John Naida

Schinderle followed Chad Blonde and Ryan Ruhl to finish 3rd on June 17 at Butler. On July 22, Schinderle had his worst Bash finish, 5th, behind winner Joe Swanson, Jay Steinebach, Ryan Ruhl, and Boston Mead. Parked in 4th place in Bash points going into the finale, the 4th annual Butler Bash, on August 12th, Schinderle didn’t seem to be in a good position to take the championship. That didn’t faze him, though, as he charged to the win from 6th after an exciting, crowd-pleasing battle with Joe Swanson.

Schinderle took the $1,000-to-win championship with 410 points. Joe Swanson (388) finished 2nd followed by Chad Blonde (385), Jay Steinebach (367), and Steve Irwin (366), winning a share of the point fund. As the Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash champion, Schinderle now has a guaranteed starting spot in the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Mike Olrich Memorial Race at Crystal Motor Speedway on September 2.

Schinderle is currently 2nd in SOD championship points. He also leads the Sprints On Dirt Series Rookie of the Year standings for drivers with full size sprint car experience, but are first-year full time competitors with SOD.

The Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash series, along with the King Engine Bearings King of Michigan series and the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge gave competitors an opportunity to focus on mini-championships and payouts during the pursuit of the full Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP 2017 season championship.

