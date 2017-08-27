Chance Morton Slides to Victory With ASCS Red River at The Salina Highbanks

From Bryan Hulbert

SALINA, Okla. (August 26, 2017) Adding his name to the list of ASCS winners, Coweta’s Chance Morton picked up his first career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at the Salina Highbanks Speedway on Saturday night.

Having to advance through the field from the sixth starting spot, Morton was able to slide his way to the top-spot on Lap 9 with the slide job coming off the second turn to capture the point from Missouri’s Kyle Bellm.

Able to keep pace the remainder of the race, Morton was pursued to the checkered flag by Dustin Morgan with his brother, Kade Morton, advancing 10 positions to take the final podium step. Kyle Bellm would end up fourth with series point’s leader, Alex Sewell in fifth.

Brandon Long from Wichita Falls, Texas moved to sixth from the 15th starting spot with Andrew Deal in seventh. Mike Goodman was eighth from 19th with Jared Sewell and Michael Bookout making up the top-ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is in action again Friday, September 8 at Flint Creek Speedway in Colcord, Okla. Saturday, September 9 will co-sanction with the ASCS Mid-South Region at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints returns to action on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at Smoky Mountain Speedway with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Red River Region

Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, Okla.

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Car Count: 19

Pizza Express of Oklahoma Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland, [1]; 2. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [5]; 3. 07-Michael Bookout, [2]; 4. 44-Jared Sewell, [4]; 5. 02-Brandon Long, [3]; 6. 2W-Whit Gastineau, [6]; 7. 11M-Mike Goodman, [7]

Pizza Express of Oklahoma Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell, [2]; 2. 2-Mickey Walker, [1]; 3. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 4. 21R-Andrew Deal, [3]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, [5]; 6. 5-Cameron Hagin, [6]

Pizza Express of Oklahoma Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Dustin Morgan, [4]; 2. 7M-Chance Morton, [3]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox, [1]; 4. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale, [5]; 5. 2K-Kenneth Walker, [2]; 6. 31-Casey Wills, [6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton, [6]; 2. 93-Dustin Morgan, [1]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton, [13]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [2]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 6. 02-Brandon Long, [15]; 7. 21R-Andrew Deal, [12]; 8. 11M-Mike Goodman, [19]; 9. 44-Jared Sewell, [11]; 10. 07-Michael Bookout, [8]; 11. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [7]; 12. 2-Mickey Walker, [3]; 13. 22-Sean McClelland, [4]; 14. 26M-Fred Mattox, [10]; 15. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale, [9]; 16. 2W-Whit Gastineau, [16]; 17. 31-Casey Wills, [18]; 18. 5-Cameron Hagin, [17]; 19. 2K-Kenneth Walker, [14]