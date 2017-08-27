Pittman Scores Second Win of the Season

From Anthony Corini

BILLINGS, Mont. (August 26, 2017) – With the boss, Kasey Kahne, in attendance, Daryn Pittman powered his way from his fourth starting spot to win his second Feature of the season Saturday at Billings Motorsports Park. Pittman slid Donny Schatz for second before taking the lead from Shane Stewart on lap nine. Stewart and Schatz completed the podium.

Stewart got the early jump on the field while Pittman seemingly gained momentum on the top of the track each lap. Pittman used a strong run down the backstretch to slide Schatz for second before overtaking race leader Stewart two laps later.

A handful of cautions, including a pair with three to go for Jac Haudenschild and Dominic Scelzi – both running in the top ten – gave Stewart and the rest of the field ample opportunity to steal the win away from Pittman. Stewart pulled even with Pittman on each of those last two restarts but could not complete the pass.

“I ran my worst corner of the race on the last restart. I thought I gave it away,” a relieved Pittman said in Victory Lane. “It’s been a tough season, hats off to Justin Adams. He came in as crew chief last weekend and we’ve had a really consistent car since then.”

With NASCAR having an off weekend, Kahne was in Billings watching his cars race. Kahne echoed his driver’s statements, “These guys work really hard. It never stops. Great to see a lot of fans here. I thought it was great.”

“It’s great to have Kasey here helping out on his off weekend. I don’t have a clue what’s in this thing and it’s probably better that way,” Pittman added.

Stewart settled for second, capping off a strong weekend for the Larson/Marks No.2 team. “I tried to hit my marks on the restarts. I got close to Daryn, but could never clear him for the slider. Overall, a solid weekend for LMR,” Stewart, who won Friday night at Black Hills, said.

Eight-time and defending Series champion Donny Schatz extended his points lead with another podium finish. “We had a decent car throughout the night. I couldn’t really make the bottom work in three and four. Sometimes you have to take what you get,” Schatz said before he applauded the large crowd and racing surface provided by Mike Quigley and the rest of the BMP Speedway track crew.

Brad Sweet and Jason Johnson completed the top five with Friday night’s runner-up Sheldon Haudenschild collecting KSE Hard Charger honors coming from 16th to ninth.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series travels to Alger, Washington to compete at the Skagit Speedway next Friday and Saturday. For more information, click here.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

BMP Speedway

Billings, MT

Saturday August 26, 2017

Qualifying: 1. 41-Jason Johnson, 12.603; 2. 5-David Gravel, 12.612; 3. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.638; 4. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.688; 5. 2-Shane Stewart, 12.735; 6. 9-Daryn Pittman, 12.801; 7. 7S-Jason Sides, 12.859; 8. 4-Paul McMahan, 12.937; 9. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.99; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.991; 11. 17-Jac Haudenschild, 13.008; 12. 35-Jamie Veal, 13.038; 13. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.084; 14. 13-Clyde Knipp, 13.173; 15. 19-Brent Marks, 13.202; 16. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.242; 17. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.39; 18. 83C-Adam Cruea, 13.621; 19. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.048; 20. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 13.929; 21. OO-Roger Cummings, NT; 22. O-Ned Powers, NT; 23. 27DD-David Hoiness, 13.648

Heat #1 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Jason Johnson [1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [2]; 3. 7S-Jason Sides [3]; 4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [6]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart [4]; 6. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [5]; 7. 11K-Kraig Kinser [7]; 8. O-Ned Powers [8]

Heat #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Shane Stewart [2]; 2. 5-David Gravel [1]; 3. 17-Jac Haudenschild [4]; 4. 4-Paul McMahan [3]; 5. 13-Clyde Knipp [5]; 6. 2JR-Kelly Miller [7]; 7. 1A-Jacob Allen [6]; 8. 27DD-David Hoiness [8]

Heat #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Daryn Pittman [2]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [1]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson [3]; 4. 35-Jamie Veal [4]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [5]; 6. 83C-Adam Cruea [6]; 7. OO-Roger Cummings [7]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps)

1. 2-Shane Stewart [2]; 2. 41-Jason Johnson [1]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [4]; 4. 9-Daryn Pittman [3]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet [6]; 6. 5-David Gravel [5]

Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 9-Daryn Pittman [4][$10,000]; 2. 2-Shane Stewart [1][$5,500]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [3][$3,200]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet [5][$2,800]; 5. 41-Jason Johnson [2][$2,500]; 6. 5-David Gravel [6][$2,300]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart [13][$2,200]; 8. 35-Jamie Veal [12][$2,100]; 9. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [16][$2,050]; 10. 7S-Jason Sides [7][$2,000]; 11. 4-Paul McMahan [11][$1,500]; 12. W20-Greg Wilson [9][$1,200]; 13. 11K-Kraig Kinser [19][$1,100]; 14. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [10][$1,050]; 15. 2JR-Kelly Miller [17][$1,000]; 16. 13-Clyde Knipp [14][$900]; 17. 27DD-David Hoiness [21][$800]; 18. 17-Jac Haudenschild [8][$800]; 19. 83C-Adam Cruea [18][$800]; 20. 19-Brent Marks [15][$800]; 21. 1A-Jacob Allen [20][$800]; 22. OO-Roger Cummings [22][$800]; 23. O-Ned Powers [23][$800]

Lap Leaders: Shane Stewart 1-8, Daryn Pittman 9-35; KSE Hard Charger Award: 93-Sheldon Haudenschild