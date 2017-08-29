Austin Liggett and Brian Sperry Racing Back in Victory lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

After coming within just .024 seconds of victory during their last race out together, Austin Liggett and the Brian Sperry Racing team took care of business on Friday night at Placerville Speedway as they recorded their seventh win together in 2017.

“It is great to finally breakthrough and get a win at Placerville Speedway,” Austin Liggett said. “Brian and my dad gave me another great car, and the driver did his job and it all came together for us.”

Timing in fourth fastest in qualifying time trials, Liggett would line the C&H Veteran Enterprises/Excel Environmental Services/Benic Enterprises backed No. 51 sprinter up in the second row of his heat race. On a racy surface, the Tracy, CA driver had his elbows up as he carved his way to the lead and picked up the win.

Earning a berth in the Dash, the six pill lined Liggett up in the third row of the six-lap shootout. Getting a good star, Liggett worked his way up to third and by way of that finish he would line up in the second row of the feature event.

When the feature went green, Liggett jumped into the second position as he began chasing after early leader, Klint Simpson. As Simpson worked the bottom, Liggett opted to figure out the top as he planted his right-rear against the cushion on both ends of the speedway.

Having a couple near misses on the massive and tricky cushion, Liggett was able to build up enough momentum to drive to the lead on the 13th lap. A late restart would bunch the field back up, but Liggett proved to be too good on this night as he fended off the challenge from Simpson and went on to claim his seventh win of the season with BSR, and his 10th overall personally.

“Klint was doing what he had to do and not getting off the bottom so it forced me to go to the top,” Liggett added. “It was a little sketchy on the cushion at times, but it worked out and we were able to get another win.”

Brian Sperry Racing would like to thank C&H Veteran Enterprises, Excel Environmental Services, Benic Enterprise, Santomauro Racing Products, Jarrett Soares Racing, and Bailey Bros. Racing Engines for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-13, Wins-7, Top 5’s-13, Top 10’s-13

ON TAP: Brian Sperry Racing will be back in action with Austin Liggett on Wednesday September 6th in Chico, CA as part of opening night for the Gold Cup Race of Champions.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Austin Liggett on Twitter by following along @AustinLiggett

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is a promotional agency that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, to boost awareness.