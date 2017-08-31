Four Divisions of Sprint Cars This Weekend at Waynesfield

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (8/31/17) – The rescheduled Summer Sprint Sizzler will feature four divisions of sprint car racing and drivers from all over the country. The event will be headlined by the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders running for $4000 to win. The F.A.S.T series will make its return to the 1/3rd mile with both classes. The 410 sprints will be running for $3000 to win with the 305 sprints running for $1000 to win. The AMSA Mini Sprints will round out the night of open wheel racing running for a $500 to win payday.

Adult grandstand admission for the event is $20. Kids ages 11-15 years are $15 with everyone under the age of 10 admitted for free. Pit passes are available for $30. All tickets and wristbands from the rain canceled event on July 3rd will be accepted. Items must be presented at the gate upon arriving. Anyone unable to attend the event on Sunday, September 3rd should mail their tickets to the track office before the 3rd. Tickets will be sold the day of the event. Additional ticket information can be found on the Waynesfield Raceway Park website.

Pit side gates will open at 3PM; grandstands at 4PM. Hot laps get underway at 6PM with the first green flag of the night flying at 7PM.

A date for the 2017 awards banquet has been announced. The banquet is slated for Saturday, November 4th. Full details and ticket information will be announced soon.

