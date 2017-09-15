WINDOM WINS “HURTUBISE” THRILLER AT TERRE HAUTE

From USAC

Terre Haute, IN……..Chris Windom of Canton, Ill. won Friday night’s “Jim Hurtubise Classic” 30-lap AMSOIL USAC National Sprint race at the Terre Haute Action Track. He took the lead on a restart from Kevin Thomas Jr. and led the final four laps for the win. Thomas had led the first 26 laps. Chad Boespflug finished second ahead of Tyler Courtney and Justin Grant, while Aaron Farney was scored fifth after he barrel-rolled down the front-stretch at the checkered flag. Farney was transported to a Terre Haute hospital for observation.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 15, 2017 – Terre Haute, Indiana – Terre Haute Action Track – “Jim Hurtubise Classic”

B & W AUTO MART & PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-20.477; 2. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-20.602; 3. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-20.674; 4. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-20.873; 5. Aaron Farney, 15F, DCT-20.880; 6. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-20.953; 7. Scotty Weir, 17G, On The Gass-21.069; 8. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 9K, KT-21.083; 9. Dave Darland, 17GP, Dutcher-21.136; 10. Jon Stanbrough, 81, Stanbrough-21.225; 11. Mario Clouser, 6, MCM-21.238; 12. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-21.263; 13. Carson Short, 21, RCM-21.307; 14. Shane Cottle, 57, Hazen-21.316; 15. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-21.418; 16. Nate McMillin, 24, McMillin-21.516; 17. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-21.529; 18. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-21,588; 19. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-21.735; 20. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-21.767; 21. J.J. Hughes, 76, Hughes-21.779; 22. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-21.982; 23. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-22.101; 24. Steve Thomas, 20, Thomas-22.404; 25. Kyle Robbins, 17R, Robbins-22.457; 26. Eric Burns, 99, Gasway/Rolison-23.996. (NOTE:Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-21.986-Time Disallowed).

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Windom, 2. Stanbrough, 3. Ballou, 4. Short, 5. Weir, 6. Mattox, 7. McMillin, 8. Robbins, 9. Budde. 2:51.95

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. K.Thomas, 2. Courtney, 3. Cottle, 4. Leary, 5. Farney, 6. Grant, 7. Chapple, 8. Clouser, 9. Burns. 2:52.56

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Stockon, 2. Bacon, 3. Boespflug, 4. Darland, 5. Gentry, 6. Hodges, 7. Andretti, 8. Hughes, 9. S.Thomas. 2:56.68

INDY RACE PARTS SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Grant, 2. Hodges, 3. Andretti, 4. Clouser, 5. Chapple. 6. Hughes, 7. Robbins, 8. Mattox. 9. McMillin, 10. Budde, 11. S.Thomas. 12. Burns. 4:34.38

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Chad Boespflug, 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Aaron Farney, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Brady Bacon, 8. Scotty Weir, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Jarett Andretti, 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Carson Short, 16. Kyle Robbins, 17. Mario Clouser, 18. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19. Shane Cottle, 20. J.J. Hughes, 21. Isaac Chapple, 22. Aric Gentry. NT

**Farney flipped at the checkered flag.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-26 K.Thomas, Laps 27-30 Windom.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Brady Bacon (22nd-7th),

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Jarett Andretti

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS: 1-Grant-1,732, 2-Windom-1,650, 3-Courtney=1,564; 4-Boespflug-1,552, 5-K.Thomas-1,519, 6-Stockon-1,482, 7-Stockon-1,339, 8-Bacon-1,302, 9-Ballou-1,217, 10-Andretti-1,145.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 16 – Haubstadt, Indiana – Tri-State Speedway – “Haubstadt Hustler” – Co-sanctioned by MSCS