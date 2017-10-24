USAC National Sprint Car Series Point Leader Grand Enters the Oval Nationals

From Scott Daloisio

PERRIS, Ca. (October 23, 2017) — USAC National Sprint Car Series point leader Justin Grant of Ion, California, Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa, Hanford, California’s Chad Boespflug and Tyler Thomas of Collinsville Oklahoma are among the latest entries for the 22nd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction at Perris Auto Speedway. The race will take place on November 9th, 10th and 11th.

As this piece went to press, a healthy field of 43 sprint cars have entered the prestigious race. The field includes drivers from eight different states and New Zealand.

Car # Driver Residence Car Owner

2 Austin Williams Yorba Linda, CA John Jory

4 Damion Gardner Concord, CA Mark Alexander

4D TBA Gansen Engineering

4G Chris Gansen Verdemont Hgts, CA Gansen Engineering

4S Mike Spencer Temecula, CA Gansen Engineering

5 Logan Williams Yorba Linda, CA John Jory

5 Chris Windom Canton, IL Baldwin Brothers, LLC

5M Max Adams Loomis, CA Max Adams

5X Tommy Malcolm Corona, CA Dino Napier

7K Sterling Cling Tempe, AZ Kruseman Enterprises

8 Joe Stornetta Napa, CA Jim Richardson

9K Kevin Thomas Jr. Cullman, AL Kevin Thomas Jr.

10V Richard Vander Weerd Visalia, CA Vander Weerd Racing

11 Justin Grant Ion, CA Sam McGhee

17V Danny Faria Jr. Tipton, CA Danny Faria Jr.

17GP Tyler Thomas Collinsville, OK Michael Dutcher Motorsports

19 Brady Short Bedford, IN Andy Reinbold

19S Hunter Schuerenberg Sikeston, MO Andy Reinbold

21 Alec Bender Ramona, CA Rich Bender

21K Landon Cling Tempe, AZ Kruseman Enterprises

23 Tyler Courtney Noblesville, IN Topp Motorsports

28M Matt McCarthy Moreno Valley, CA John McCarthy

30 C.J. Leary Greenfield, IN Chuck and Tammi Leary

32 Chase Stockon Fort Branch, IN Chase Stockon

39 Kyle Edwards Fountain Valley, CA Gordon Edwards

42 Stevie Sussex Tempe, AZ Dwight Cheney

44 Cody Williams Corona, CA John Jory

51 Eddie Tafoya Chino Hills, CA Eddie Tafoya

52 Isaac Chapple New Castle, IN Isaac Chapple Racing

56 Ryan Bernal Hollister, CA Mike Phulps

69 Chad Boespflug Hanford, CA Dynamics. Inc.

73 Dave Darland Lincoln, IN Keith Ford

73T Carson Macedo Lemoore, CA Carrie Terry

74X Josh Hodges Albuquerque, NM Hodges Motorsports

81 Michael Pickens Auckland, New Zealand Steve Watt Enterprises

83 Austin Liggett Tracy, CA Tim Liggett

88 Jace Vander Weerd Visalia, CA Vander Weerd Racing

90 Randy Waitman Ramona, CA Randy Waitman

91 Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA BR Performance

92 Jake Swanson Anaheim, CA Tom & Laurie Sertich

92M TBA Tom & Laurie Sertich

98 Verne Sweeney Lomita, CA Ken Tracey

98 Jeremy Ellertson Lawndale, CA Jeremy Ellertson

The Oval Nationals, which pays $25,000.00 to win on the final night, is three nights of full points paying races for the USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Car Series. Each night will include qualifying, heat races and main events. Advance tickets for the most prestigious non-wing sprint car race in the nation are available at the following link: http://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

In addition to the USAC portion of the show, Saturday’s program also includes a special invitational debut of the Yamaha R1 DT race car.

Past Oval Nationals Champions

1996 Jimmy Sills

1997 Rip Williams

1998 Rodney Argo

1999 Rickie Gaunt

2000 Tony Jones

2001 Bud Kaeding

2002 Bud Kaeding

2003 Cory Kruseman

2004 Cory Kruseman

2005 Dave Darland

2006 Dave Darland

2007 Bud Kaeding

2008 Jesse Hockett

2009 Damion Gardner

2010 Chris Windom

2011 Damion Gardner

2012 Mike Spencer

2013 Dave Darland

2014 Robert Ballou

2015 Bryan Clauson

2016 Damion Gardner

