50th Western World to be Streamed Live on Speed Shift TV

From Richie Murray

SAN TAN VALLEY, Az. (November 2, 2017) — The 50th Annual Torco Race Fuels “Western World Championships” brings out the heavy hitters from USAC’s AMSOIL National, CRA and Southwest Sprint Car divisions to Arizona Speedway this weekend.

“Western World” also bring out the spotlight from the cameras of http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/, who will stream both nights of the prestigious event LIVE via Pay-Per-View on Friday and Saturday night, November 3rd and 4th.

Tune into the excitement and catch a stacked field that includes past “Western World” 410 winners Dave Darland (2005) and defending winner Chris Windom. Plus, a Southwest Sprint lineup that includes three-time and reigning “Western World” 360 feature winner Brady Bacon, who will be among several pulling double-duty in both the 410 and 360 this weekend, as well as Matt Rossi (2014) and Brody Roa (2015).

This weekend’s program features the first of five occasions in November that the National and CRA Sprint Cars will compete on-track together. Justin Grant leads a tight national points race by 29 over Windom while Damion Gardner holds a 101-point advantage over Jake Swanson as Gardner searches for his fifth-straight CRA crown and sixth overall.

This Friday at Arizona Speedway, pits open at 3pm, with the drivers meeting taking place at 4:30pm and cars on track at 5:25pm. On Saturday, pits open at 3pm, with an autograph session set for 4pm, a drivers meeting taking place at 5pm and cars hit the track at 5:25pm.

If you miss the “Western World” or want to re-watch all the flag-to-flag coverage, you can watch it a day after the race is run, on-demand at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.