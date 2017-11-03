Allstar Performance Event List: November 3 – 5, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 3-5, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday November 3, 2017
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club
the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals
Saturday November 4, 2017
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – Midget Cars
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, TAS – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Nyora Speedway – Nyora, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nyora Wingless Nationals
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AHG Sprintcar Series
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals
Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunday November 5, 2017
Nyora Speedway – Nyora, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nyora Wingless Nationals
Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Winged 410 Sprint Cars