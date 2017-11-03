Allstar Performance Event List: November 3 – 5, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 3-5, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday November 3, 2017

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club

the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals

Saturday November 4, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – Midget Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, TAS – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Nyora Speedway – Nyora, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nyora Wingless Nationals

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AHG Sprintcar Series

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday November 5, 2017

Nyora Speedway – Nyora, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nyora Wingless Nationals

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Winged 410 Sprint Cars