Dave Blaney Teams with Pete Grove to Launch 2018 All Star Campaign

From Kristin Swartzlande

HIGH POINT, N.C. (January 15, 2018) – ‘The Buckeye Bullet’ Dave Blaney will return to full time sprint car racing in 2018 for the first time since 1997 with the All Star Sprint Circuit of Champions in the Pete Grove-owned No. 70.

Blaney, who earned his most recent victory with the All Star Sprint Circuit of Champions in August of 2017 at the $10,000-to-win Open Wheel Championships at Atomic Speedway, will run the full All Star schedule along with select World of Outlaw shows and major events.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with Pete and racing more this year,” Blaney said. “It’s a good fit for both of us, in my opinion. We’re going to be taking care of the cars here in North Carolina, and that takes a lot of time off of his plate to focus on his businesses. And he’s got great equipment and the drive to go out and be competitive.”

Blaney and Grove will start their All Star campaign in Florida at Bubba Raceway Park and Volusia Raceway Park in February.

“It’s a short time to get it all ready for Florida but I’m excited enough to get back to a full time schedule that I’m not worried about the amount of work we have in front of us,” Blaney said. “I’ve been focused on working with Ryan over the last few years and that’s only allowed a part time schedule. The more you race, the better you’re going to be so I’m ready to take that on again. And Ryan’s going to be able to be involved in the team a bit, so he’s excited about that.”

Crew member Eric Bergen will be joining the team along with Blaney’s marketing partners Mohawk Northeast and Beltline Body Shop. Grove’s iconic blue No. 70 will continue to be supported by his long-time partners Lumber and Things, Linc Systems, River City Wood Products, Premier Pallet, Lutes Custom Cabinetry, Maria at FK Rod Ends and Winters Performance.

“Throughout the years, I’ve always gotten along well with Dave,” Grove said. “He ran a modified for me at some specials here and there and I always admired him as a racer. I’m really excited to be getting back to full time racing, especially with how we’re running the team. With two companies and 45 employees, it’s hard to take the time we needed for racing and run the businesses, too.”

Catch Dave Blaney and the Pete Grove No. 70 team next at Bubba Raceway Park on February 1-3, 2018 with the All Star Sprint Circuit of Champions.