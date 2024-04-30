World of Outlaws Set to Honor Rick Ferkel During Fremont Return on Memorial Day

By Alex Nieten

FREMONT, OH (April 29, 2024) – Fremont Speedway will welcome back the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Memorial Day this year for a special night.

With the passing of Rick Ferkel, the “Ohio Traveler,” in January, the track and Series will honor the original Outlaw throughout the event, which is called the Rick Ferkel Tribute.

It’ll be the World of Outlaws’ first time back at the 1/3-mile Ohio track since 2016. In total, the Series has made eight trips to Fremont and only seen two repeat winners – Frankie Kerr (1991, 1992) and Donny Schatz (2013, 2014). Ohio’s Chad Kemenah won the last World of Outlaws race there.

The $12,000-to-win race will also be the final Ohio stop on the World of Outlaws’ spring swing before the Series ventures further north. With that, local Ohio competitors will be on a mission to try and top the stars of the Series on their home turf. However, of the Outlaws, Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild will be just as hungry for a home state win.

EVENT INFO:

Date – Monday, May 27

Location – Fremont, OH

Track Record – 11.732 sec. by Lee Jacobs on May 3, 2003

Times (ET) –

2PM Gates Open

5PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.



Last Race Video Recap (June 3, 2016) –



Previous World of Outlaws Fremont Winners –

2016 – Chad Kemenah (June 3)

2014 – Donny Schatz (Oct. 18)

2013 – Donny Schatz (Sept. 28)

2011 – Jason Meyers (Oct. 15)

1993 – Stevie Smith (May 22)

1992 – Frankie Kerr (Aug. 8)

1991 – Frankie Kerr (Aug. 10)

1990 – Doug Wolfgang (May 19)

