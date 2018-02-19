Lane Automotive and MSD Ignition Return as SOD Fast Master Sponsor

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (February 7, 2018) – Lane Automotive and MSD Ignition have announced their return as the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Fast Master Award sponsors for 2018.

The popular award program was initiated last year by SOD. Track conditions typically determine when fastest qualifying times are achieved, so in an effort to “spread the wealth”, SOD decided to pay the fastest qualifier in each heat race instead of just the overall fast qualifier. Lane Automotive and MSD Ignition have teamed up to recognize these speedsters once again.

Lane Automotive is an amazing speed equipment industry phenomenon comprised of four separate divisions including Motor State Distributing, Allstar Performance, Lane Collectables, and the Lane Automotive Showroom. Lane Automotive is known the world over as a premier supplier of performance parts and accessories for racers, hot rodders, truck and off-road enthusiasts. Founded in 1964 by George Lane, the company serves customers around the world from its ultra-modern 275,000-square-foot distribution center and office complex in Watervliet, Michigan. Visit http://laneautomotive.com/ to get to know Lane Automotive.

MSD, founded forty-eight years ago, is recognized as a leading name in ignition system products, EFI products and high performance parts. MSD designs, develops, tests and assembles its entire line of ignition boxes, crank triggers, distributors, EFI systems, transmission controllers, spark plugs, coils, spark plug wires, and other performance parts from its 150,000+ square feet headquarters in El Paso, Texas, where it employs over 400 people. Read more about MSD at www.msdperformance.com.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.