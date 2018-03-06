Tickets for World of Outlaws Return to Lake Ozark Speedway On Sale March 5

From Tony Veneziano

ELDON, Mo. (March 2, 2018) — Tickets for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series return to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri on Friday, May 4 will go on sale on Monday, March 5 and can be purchased online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series last visited Lake Ozark Speedway in 2007, with Craig Dollansky scoring the win. The inaugural Outlaws event at the third-mile was in 2005 and Tim Shaffer picked up that victory.

Another solid group of full-time competitors is on the road with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series this season, led by nine-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz. The North Dakota native picked up a pair of wins in the season opening DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida as well as scoring a win in Las Vegas, which propelled him to an early season lead in the standings. Schatz was victorious last season in Missouri at State Fair Speedway in Sedalia. He is also a past winner at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo.

Sheldon Haudenschild, the son of Hall of Famer Jac Haudenschild, kicked off the 2018 season by scoring his first-career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win at Volusia. Just three races later, he returned to the winner’s circle in Las Vegas. The young driver is currently second in points on the strength of five top-10 finishes in the first five races of the season, with four of those being top-five performances.

Brad Sweet, who finished second in points last year, has three top-five finishes thus far in 2018 and sits third in points as he chases his first win of the season.

Jason Johnson, who is a past winner at Lake Ozark Speedway, also earned a pair of top-fives and a trio of top-10s at Volusia Speedway Park. He then picked up a top-10 finish in Las Vegas, which has him fourth in the standings. Johnson, who hails from Eunice, Louisiana, now calls Rocky Mount, Mo., home, which is about 10 miles from Lake Ozark Speedway.

Shane Stewart, who won eight races in 2017, rounds out the current top-five in points. The veteran driver opened the season with three top-10 finishes at Volusia Speedway Park aboard the No. 2 car for Kyle Larson Racing.

David Gravel, who had a career-year in 2017, winning 18 A-Feature events, is just 10 markers out of the top-five in points. The Connecticut native has four top-10 finishes to start the season, with three of those being top-five showings.

Shaffer and the Demyan-Rudzik Racing team recently announced that they would be following the full World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tour this season. The veteran driver is currently seventh in points.

Logan Schuchart rounds out the top-10 in the series standings, with 2013 series champion Daryn Pittman just four markers behind him.

A trio of fellow veteran drivers on the tour again this season are Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides and Greg Wilson. Young drivers Jacob Allen, Clyde Knipp and Brent Marks are all back on the road this year with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series this season.

Ian Madsen, Parker Price-Miller and Dane Lorenc are all in the midst of their first full season on the Outlaws trail in 2018.

For more information on tickets visit www.slspromotions.com.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC