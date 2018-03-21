Stockton 99 Speedway Postpones Saturday’s Gunslingers Sprint Car Event to May 12

STOCKTON, Ca. (March 21, 2018) — This week’s wet weather has unfortunately forced Stockton 99 Speedway officials to postpone Saturday’s scheduled Gunslingers Winged Sprint Car event. The new date will now take place on Saturday May 12.

“We had a lot of teams traveling from out of state for this weekend’s show, so we wanted to get out enough advanced notice that we are postponing the event to May 12,” said track promoter Tony Noceti. “The weather has not been very kind too us in the early season thus far and there’s just no way to get this Saturday’s race in.”

In addition to that the Stockton 99 Speedway will also host a make-up race on Saturday August 25 for the Stockton Late Models, Bombers and B4 Cylinders. “We’ve already lost the first two events for the Late Models, Bombers and B4 Cylinder cars so wanted to have a make-up date later in the year,” Noceti said. “Hopefully from here on out the weather improves and we can get down to business.”

The Stockton 99 Speedway is located at 4105 N. Wilson Way, ¼-mile west of Highway 99. For more information on ticket prices and times visit http://www.stockton99.com/