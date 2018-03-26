National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Launches New Website

From the NSCHOF

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (March 23, 2018) – Make sure to visit the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s “new look” website. The site, designed by the “Iowa Web Guy”, Kyle McCullough, has been under construction and has now been launched! You can find it at www.SprintCarHoF.com.

Whether you are wondering about the Inductees to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, or need information on purchasing a brick or renting our second floor, everything is at your fingertips with the new website! Find information on hours, admission, staff, ways to donate and much more!

“With the Grand Opening of the new Bryan Clauson Suite Tower on April 11, and of course, the start to a race season at the Knoxville Raceway the following weekend, this is a perfect time to launch our new website,” said Bob Baker, Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. “We’d like to thank our good friend, Kyle McCullough, and all the folks at IowaWebGuy.com who made this possible for us.”

Stay tuned to the new website for more information on upcoming events including the opening of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower and our 29th Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction weekend activities the first weekend in June!

