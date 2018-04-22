Wesley Smith Scores First WAR Win

From Brooke Rowden

SPRINFIELD, Mo. (April 21, 2018) – Missouri native, Wesley Smith earned his first POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League win Saturday night at Springfield Raceway in Springfield, Missouri over Ty Hulsey and JD Black. Smith was driving for the long-time WAR driver turned car owner, John Helm.

The WAR season opener seemed to have been plagued after multiple rain outs hindered the season from kicking off and the weather remained a factor throughout Saturday night’s event. Light rain sprinkles fell from the sky as the A-Main pushed off for 25 laps of action. Luckily the rainfall held off just long enough for the main event to be completed.

Smith ran a smooth and smart race starting on the pole and holding onto the lead all 25 laps capitalizing on the bottom groove of the racetrack. Ty Hulsey tried his best to pressure Smith for a pass, but could not get by.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints are back in action Saturday, April 28 at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi Luas Oil WAR Sprint League

4/21/18

Springfield Raceway – 21 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK (5); 2. 90-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO (2); 3. 93-Steve Mahannah, Springfield, MO (4); 4. 2-Zach Clark, Olathe, KS (3); 5. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (1); 6. 77-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (6); 7. 22S-Slater Helt, Harrisonville, MO (7)

Bell Racing USA Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 7R-JD Black, Grain Valley, MO (1); 2. 12-Wesley Smith, Nixa, MO (3); 3. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (7); 4. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (6); 5. 30-Ryan Kent, Blue Springs, MO (4); 6. 2H-Luke Howard, Overland Park, KS (2); 7. 13W-Grant Wresche, Kellyville, OK (5)

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 15B-Quinton Benson, Emma, MO (4); 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, Bartlett, TN (1); 3. 24C-Craig Carroll, Collinsville, OK (2); 4. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (3); 5. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (5); 6. 57-TJ Artz, Lincoln, NE (6); 7. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (7)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 12-Wesley Smith (1); 2. 24H-Ty Hulsey (4); 3. 7R-JD Black (2); 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson (7); 5. 93-Steve Mahannah (8); 6. 90-Riley Kreisel (6); 7. 24C-Craig Carroll (10); 8. 2H-Luke Howard (18); 9. 77-Jack Wagner (16); 10. 30-Ryan Kent (14); 11. 2-Zach Clark (11); 12. 22S-Slater Helt (20); 13. 99-Korey Weyant (5); 14. 73-Samuel Wagner (15); 15. 13W-Grant Wresche (21); 16. 41-Brad Wyatt (9); 17. 15B-Quinton Benson (3); 18. 65-Chris Parkinson (12); 19. 77K-Katlynn Leer (13); 20. 82-Vinny Ward (19); 21. 57-TJ Artz (17)