Tickets on Sale for Both World of Outlaws events at River Cities Speedway

From Tony Veneziano

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (April 23, 2018) — Tickets are now on sale for both rounds of the Gerdau Recycling Northern Tour for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

The 1st Leg of the Gerdau Recycling Northern Tour is set for Friday, June 15, with the series returning on Friday, August 17 for the 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour. Single event tickets as well as two-race ticket packages can be purchased.

North Dakota Donny Schatz won the 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour last year to score his ninth career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victory at River Cities Speedway. That same night, Schatz also won the companion NLRA Late Model race. David Gravel won the 1st Leg of the Northern Tour last June to earn the first win of his career at River Cities Speedway.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, won for the first time at River Cities Speedway in 2014.

Schatz is the current series point leader as he chases his 10th title. Sheldon Haudenschild is second in the standings, followed by Brad Sweet in third, Shane Stewart in fourth and Jason Johnson in fifth. Gravel currently sits sixth, with Daryn Pittman in seventh.

Also on the tour again in 2018 are veteran drivers Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides and Greg Wilson. The next generation of drivers following the series include: Brent Marks, Logan Schuchart, Ian Madsen, Jacob Allen, Clyde Knipp and Dane Lorenc.

Tickets for both legs of the Gerdau Northern Tour for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series events at River Cities Speedway on Friday, June 15 and Friday, August 17 can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023.