Eliason, Forbrook and Halverson Victorious During Great Lakes Shootout

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 18, 2018) – Cory Eliason, Brady Forbrook and Brandon Halverson captured feature victories on Friday night during the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting and Harvey’s Five Star Roofing on the newly reconfigured Jackson Motorplex.

The debut for the 4/10-mile track was a success after the season opener had been delayed by weather three previous times prior to Friday. The waiting was worth it as two out of the three main events were decided by approximately five tenths of a second.

Eliason, who ranks 10th in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series championship standings, capitalized on starting on the pole for the $5,000-to-win Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores main event.

Brian Brown gave chase and pulled within one tenth of a second in the closing laps before ending second by less than half a second. Chad Kemenah rounded out the podium with Justin Henderson fourth and Kerry Madsen fifth.

Kemenah set quick time during qualifying before Scott Winters, R.J. Johnson and Eliason each won a heat race.

Forbrook also won both a heat race and the $700-to-win main event in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids division. Jacob Hughes finished in the runner-up position with defending track champion Kaleb Johnson third. Elliot Amdahl placed fourth and Trevor Serbus charged from 11th to fifth.

Colin Smith and Nate Eakin joined Forbrook as heat race winners.

Another tight finish highlighted the $500-to-win NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc as the top three drivers finished within eight tenths of a second of each other. Fifth-starting Brandon Halverson edged Alex Schriever, who won the lone heat race, for the feature victory with Brandon Stevenson ending third. Clinton Bruns placed fourth and Andy Anderson rounded out the top five.

All heat races paid $100 to win thanks to DeBerg Concrete.

Jackson Motorplex will host Round 1 of the Midwest Power Series featuring Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc next Friday.

RACE REPORT: JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (May 18, 2018) –

410 OUTLAW SPRINTS FUELED BY CASEY’S GENERAL STORES

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 83-Cory Eliason (1); 2. 21-Brian Brown (3); 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah (6); 4. 83X-Justin Henderson (4); 5. 2M-Kerry Madsen (5); 6. 2KS-Austin McCarl (7); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (8); 8. 7W-Tasker Phillips (14); 9. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (11); 10. 23W-Scott Winters (9); 11. 44-Chris Martin (12); 12. 7-Carson McCarl (13); 13. 19-R.J. Johnson (10); 14. 35-Skylar Prochaska (17); 15. 97-Alan Gilbertson (18); 16. 05-Colin Smith (19); 17. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (21); 18. (DNF) 21K-Thomas Kennedy (15); 19. (DNF) 16-Travis Whitney (16); 20. (DNF) 4-Parker Price-Miller (2); 21. (DNF) 13JM-Jordan Martens (20); 22. (DNF) 4X-Eric Schulz (23); (DNS) 2K-Kevin Engle.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 2. 21-Brian Brown (4); 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah (6); 4. 16-Travis Whitney (2); 5. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (3); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 7. 2K-Kevin Engle (8); 8. 05-Colin Smith (7).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19-R.J. Johnson (1); 2. 4-Parker Price-Miller (4); 3. 7W-Tasker Phillips (2); 4. 83X-Justin Henderson (6); 5. 2KS-Austin McCarl (5); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3); 7. 13JM-Jordan Martens (7); (DNS) 4X-Eric Schulz.

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Cory Eliason (3); 2. 44-Chris Martin (2); 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen (6); 4. 97-Alan Gilbertson (1); 5. 7-Carson McCarl (4); 6. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (5); 7. (DNF) 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (7).

Qualifying : 1. 10H-Chad Kemenah; 2. 83X-Justin Henderson; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen; 4. 09-Matt Juhl; 5. 2KS-Austin McCarl; 6. 12-Lynton Jeffrey; 7. 21-Brian Brown; 8. 4-Parker Price-Miller; 9. 7-Carson McCarl; 10. 21K-Thomas Kennedy; 11. 35-Skylar Prochaska; 12. 83-Cory Eliason; 13. 16-Travis Whitney; 14. 7W-Tasker Phillips; 15. 44-Chris Martin; 16. 23W-Scott Winters; 17. 19-R.J. Johnson; 18. 97-Alan Gilbertson; 19. 05-Colin Smith; 20. 13JM-Jordan Martens; 21. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson; 22. 2K-Kevin Engle; 23. 4X-Eric Schulz.

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY WYFFELS HYBRIDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 5-Brady Forbrook (2); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes (4); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (1); 4. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (3); 5. 10-Trevor Serbus (11); 6. 7X-Shane Fick (15); 7. 05-Colin Smith (7); 8. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 9. 05X-Brandon Allen (13); 10. 23-Brandon Bosma (8); 11. 35-Mike Stegenga (17); 12. 7S-John Sullivan (18); 13. (DNF) 4SN-Nate Eakin (9); 14. (DNF) 33S-Jeremy Schultz (10); 15. (DNF) 87-Chris Duffy (14); 16. (DNF) 9-Keith Weber (16); 17. (DNF) 11-Dalyn Cody (21); (DNS) 7-Dave Becker; (DNS) 8K-Micah Slendy; (DNS) 7L-Jesse Lindberg; (DNS) 56-Bill Johnson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 05-Colin Smith (2); 2. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 3. 8-Jacob Hughes (3); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 5. 05X-Brandon Allen (4); 6. 9-Keith Weber (7); 7. (DNF) 11-Dalyn Cody (5).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4SN-Nate Eakin (3); 2. 56-Bill Johnson (5); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (2); 4. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (7); 5. 87-Chris Duffy (4); 6. (DNF) 7-Dave Becker (6); 7. (DNF) 8K-Micah Slendy (1).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Brady Forbrook (2); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (3); 3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (4); 4. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 5. 7X-Shane Fick (7); 6. 35-Mike Stegenga (1); 7. 7S-John Sullivan (5).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (12 Laps): 1. 13mj-Brandon Halverson (5); 2. 0-Alex Schriever (2); 3. 0x-Brandon Stevenson (3); 4. 7-Clinton Bruns (1); 5. 17a-Andy Anderson (4).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (1); 2. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (3); 3. (DNF) 17A-Andy Anderson (4); 4. (DNF) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5).