Rain Postpones Oswego Open Practice Until Sunday, May 20

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 19, 2018) – Due to heavy morning showers expected to last until early afternoon, Oswego Speedway officials have postponed today’s Open Practice scheduled for May 19 until Sunday, May 20.

Practice tomorrow will take place from 12 to 4pm with pit gates opening at 11am. Grandstand general admission is still free and pit passes are $25.

Next weekend Oswego Speedway opens with official racing action as the track’s 68th season gets underway with ‘Opening Day’ and the first ever running of the Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds plus the Tony White Memorial 35 for the Pathfinder Bank SBS.

