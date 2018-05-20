Saturday’s I-55 USAC Sprint Race Rained Out

From Richie Murray

PEVELY, Mo. (May 19, 2018) — Heavy afternoon precipitation at the track has rained out Saturday’s night 2 of the “River Town Showdown” featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

However, Spire Sports + Entertainment and USAC have rescheduled both nights of the “River Town Showdown.” The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars will return to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois on Friday night, August 31. The very next night, the series heads to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri on Saturday night, September 1.

Meanwhile, the USAC Sprints return to action this Wednesday night for the 48th annual “Tony Hulman Classic” at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track.

Terre Haute pits are scheduled to open at 3pm, grandstands at 4pm, hot laps at 6:30pm and racing action is scheduled to begin at 8pm. General admission tickets for the “Tony Hulman Classic” will be sold at the gate for $25 on raceday. Infield tickets are also available for $15, while children 11 and under are free.