Memorial Day Clash featured at Park Jefferson Saturday

From A to Z Promotions

JEFFERSON, S.D. (May 22, 2018) — With Mother Nature finally giving a thumbs up, Park Jefferson Speedway is looking to resume the racing season this Saturday, May 26. And it is quite a weekend to get back to action as the Park Jefferson Speedway hosts the annual Memorial Day Clash for Open Wheeled fans.

Starting off will be round #2 of the Nebraska 360 Sprint Cars vs the MSTS Sprint Cars in a $2,000 to win $350 to start shootout. The 360 sprint cars will return to the track after the incredibly exciting South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals, and trophy winner Eric Lutz will be on hand to attempt to secure top honors once again. Lutz will lead a strong South Dakota contingent, but will be opposed by the best of the best from Nebraska as Jack Dover, Cody Ledger and more will be on hand to defend the pride of Nebraska.

Co-headlining the event is the $1,500 to win Artworks Graphics IMCA Modified super shootout. The first event in the 5 race mini series for the IMCA Modifieds will see drivers going to a huge $1500 to win $150 to start feature event. In addition, drivers will position themselves to have an opportunity to take home the $25,000 bonus for any driver sweeping the five events that make up the Sjogrensen Winery Super Bonus. Drivers and fans accross the midwest will be eagerly watching this one to see who will put their name in the hat to get the bonus. There is a $10 draw fee for all IMCA Modifieds to enter the event.

Joining the open wheeled cars this week will be the IMCA RACESaver Sprints, the J&J Fitting IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, and the IMCA Sport Compacts. The Z98 IMCA Hobby Stocks will be off this weekend.

Tickets for the special event will be $18 for adults, $10 for seniors 70+, $5 for children 6-16 and children under 6 are free. Pit passes are $30 and the clubhouse passes will be available for $12 at the souvenir stand.

For more information go to www.parkjeff.com or call 712-202-5540