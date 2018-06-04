Thomas and Windom Win at Kokomo, Bayston Midget Week Champion

Indiana Midget Week

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, IN

Sunday June 3, 2018

USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Champoinship

QUALIFYING: 1. Rico Abreu, 21, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.503; 2. Ryan Robinson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.518; 3. Chad Boat, 84, Tucker/Boat-13.574; 4. Zeb Wise, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-13.664; 5. Jason McDougal, 15, Petry/Goff-13.704; 6. Tanner Thorson, 3c, Tri-C-13.731; 7. Spencer Bayston, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.750; 8. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-13.767; 9. Sam Johnson, 72, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.809; 10. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 63, Dooling-13.848; 11. Logan Seavey, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.859; 12. Tyler Thomas, 91T, Thomas-13.860; 13. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 27, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.865; 14. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.869; 15. Brady Bacon, 76m, FMR-13.956; 16. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Mitchell-13.987; 17. Holly Shelton, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.003; 18. Justin Grant, 17BC, Clauson-Marshall/Wood-14.030; 19. Andrew Layser, 77x, Bright-14.109; 20. Jerry Coons, Jr., 25, Petry/Goff-14.278; 21. Alex Bright, 77, Bright-14.309; 22. Justin Dickerson, 21D, Dickerson-14.368; 23. Chase Jones, 33, RayPro-14.468; 24. Brayton Lynch, 1K, Lynch-14.480; 25. Tyler Nelson, 88, Nelson-14.554; 26. Matt Moore, 35, Petry/Goff-14.653; 27. Max Guilford, 37, Felker-14.664; 28. Chris Hettinger, 71H, Hettinger-14.761; 29. Kyle May, 39, May-14.870.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Klaasmeyer, 2. Bright, 3. Shelton, 4. McDougal, 5. Abreu, 6. Nelson, 7. Johnson. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Grant, 2. Carrick, 3. K. Thomas, 4. Robinson, 5. Thorson, 6. Dickerson, 7. Guilford. 2:23.81

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Bacon, 2. Boat, 3. Bayston, 4. Seavey, 5. Jones, 6. Layser, 7. Hettinger. 2:22.81

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Courtney, 2. T. Thomas, 3. Wise, 4. Lynch, 5. Coons, 6. May, 7. Mitchell. 2:22.74

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer) 1. Thorson, 2. Dickerson, 3. Coons, 4. Jones, 5. Nelson, 6. Johnson, 7. Layser, 8. Guilford, 9. May, 10. Abreu. 2:49.45

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 2. Spencer Bayston (3), 3. Logan Seavey (9), 4. Jason McDougal (4), 5. Tyler Thomas (10), 6. Brady Bacon (13), 7. Zeb Wise (5), 8. Tucker Klaasmeyer (11), 9. Chad Boat (22), 10. Holly Shelton (14), 11. Sam Johnson (8), 12. Jerry Coons, Jr. (16), 13. Justin Grant (15), 14. Alex Bright (17), 15. Tyler Courtney (2), 16. Ryan Robinson (6), 17. Chase Jones (19), 18. Tanner Thorson (7), 19. Brayton Lynch (20), 20. Tyler Nelson (21), 21. Justin Dickerson (18), 22. Tanner Carrick (12). NT

**Johnson flipped during the first heat. Robinson flipped on lap 13 of the feature. Grant flipped on lap 26 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 Courtney, Laps 11-30 K. Thomas.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Chad Boat (22nd to 9th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Justin Grant

NEW USAC P1 INSURANCE MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Seavey-390, 2-Boat-386, 3-Bayston-381, 4-Wise-369, 5-Courtney-360, 6-Bacon-335, 7-K. Thomas-332, 8-Grant-324, 9-Robinson-310, 10-Coons-256.

FINAL “INDIANA MIDGET WEEK” POINTS: 1-Bayston-281, 2-Courtney-269, 3-Boat-261, 4-Seavey-259, 5-K. Thomas-248, 6-Thorson-212, 7-Wise-243, 8-Bacon-229, 9-McDougal-198, 10-Abreu-198.

NEXT USAC P1 INSURANCE MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 10 – Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, Oklahoma

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Justin Grant, [1]; 2. 5-Chris Windom, [2]; 3. 3R-Kody Swanson, [5]; 4. 18-Jarett Andretti, [4]; 5. 19AZ-Thomas Meseraull, [3]; 6. 57-Clinton Boyles, [6]; 7. 3-Dakota Jackson, [7]; 8. 11-Aaron Davis, [8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brian Karraker, [1]; 2. 97X-Tyler Hewitt, [2]; 3. 71P-Shane Cottle, [4]; 4. 57K-Kevin Studley, [5]; 5. 21S-Bryar Schroeter, [6]; 6. 37-David Gross, [7]; 7. 63-Kevin Thomas Jr, [3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Isaac Chapple, [1]; 2. 4P-C.J. Leary, [4]; 3. 19-R.J. Johnson, [6]; 4. 50D-Tony DiMattia, [5]; 5. 50-Charles Davis Jr, [2]; 6. 34-Brent Beauchamp, [3]; 7. 78B-Adam Byrkett, [7]

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 5-Chris Windom, [6]; 2. 4-Justin Grant, [2]; 3. 71P-Shane Cottle, [8]; 4. 4P-C.J. Leary, [4]; 5. 63-Kevin Thomas Jr, [20]; 6. 18-Jarett Andretti, [10]; 7. 19-R.J. Johnson, [9]; 8. 57-Clinton Boyles, [16]; 9. 34-Brent Beauchamp, [18]; 10. 19AZ-Thomas Meseraull, [13]; 11. 3R-Kody Swanson, [7]; 12. 50-Charles Davis Jr, [15]; 13. 52-Isaac Chapple, [3]; 14. 3-Dakota Jackson, [19]; 15. 97X-Tyler Hewitt, [1]; 16. 57K-Kevin Studley, [11]; 17. 78B-Adam Byrkett, [21]; 18. 50D-Tony DiMattia, [12]; 19. 23-Brian Karraker, [5]; 20. 11-Aaron Davis, [22]; 21. 37-David Gross, [17]; 22. 21S-Bryar Schroeter, [14]