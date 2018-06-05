NCRA Meets Nebraska 360 Series This Saturday Night at Junction Motor Speedway

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (June 5, 2018) — The National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products sprint car division will head north, into the “Cornhusker” state this Saturday night as they join forces with the Carpetland Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series presented by Malvern Bank at Junction Motor Speedway in McCool Junction, Nebraska. It will be the first of two combined events at the big three-eights mile oval.

Coming into this event, J.D. Johnson of Wichita has a slim ten-point lead over three-time and defending tour champion Jeremy Campbell. Don Droud, Jr. of Lincoln is twenty points out of the lead while Jeff Stasa of Kingman is sixty-five points out in fourth place. Other touring regulars expected to make the trip include Danny Jennings of Norman, Okahoma (-80), Jake Gereder of Wichita (-120), Missouri veteran J.R. Topper of St. Joseph, Missouri (-165) and series rookie contender Kayden Taylor of Forgan, Oklahoma (-225).

Dating back to last year, seven events have been held with seven different feature winners and eight different out of nine events. Winners thus far this season include the most recent winner, Droud; along with Jake Bubak, Blake Hahn, Tim Crawley and Danny Jennings. Last three feature winners last year include Chris Morgan, Cody Ledger and Droud.

Coming into this event for the Nebraska 360’s, Jake Dover holds an eleven-point lead over Jason Martin while Shayle Bade, Ledger, Ryan Bickett, Seth Brahmer, Gregg Baker, Lee Grosz, Jody Rosemboom and Ryan Roberts are just a few of the Nebraska area drivers expected.

Martin (2017) and Dover (2015) have won the June events featuring both series while NCRA has competed in at Junction Motor Speedway seven times with six different feature winners.

This event will pay $2000 to win and $350 to start.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 PM with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 PM. Racing is scheduled for a 7:00 PM start time.

Grandstand admission is just $18 for adults; students 6-15 just $5 and kids five and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. All pit passes are $30.

Keep up-to-date on all the happenings with the National Championship Racing Association by accessing their official website www.racencra.com and their facebooke page: NCRA Racing Series.

Information regrading the Nebraska 360 Sprinter Car Series can be found on their official website www.nebraska360sprintseries.com and their official facebook page: Carpetland Nebraska 360 Sprint Series presented by Malvern Bank.

More information on this co-sanctioned event at Junction Motor Speedway can be answered by calling Dennis Parker (402) 677-3757.

Past NCRA Sprint Winners at Junction Motor Speedway:

06/10/17 Jason Martin

09/09/17 Cody Ledger

06/13/15 Jack Dover

09/12/15 Ryan Roberts

09/06/14 Jack Dover

09/07/13 Wyatt Burks

05/25/07 Garry Lee Maier