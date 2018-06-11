Special Father’s Day NCRA Sprint Event at 81 Speedway

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (June 10, 2018) – The National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products sprint car division gets back into gear this coming Sunday night as they partake in the annual “Father’s Day Special/Bill Hall Memorial” at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas.

J.D. Johnson of Wichita will come into the night as the current sprint car point leader by ten points over three-time and defending champion Jeremy Campbell. Lincoln, Nebraska’s Don Droud, Jr. is just twenty-points out of the point lead while Jeff Stasa of Kingman (-60) and Danny Jennings of Norman, Oklahoma (-80) are the top five in division point standings.

Other touring regulars, who are also expected, include Haysville driver Jake Greider (-120), J.R. Topper of St. Joseph, Missouri (-135), rookie contender Kaden Taylor of Forgan, Oklahoma (-225), Drumright, Oklahoma driver Fred Mattox (-270) and Ray Seeman of Jetmore, Kansas (-550).

Over twenty drivers from at least four states are expected for race number six of fourteen on the 2018 race season and this event will pay the series standard $2000 to win.

Gates will open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time with the series modified and mod-lite divisions also on the program. Grandstand admission is just $15.

Find out more on the 2018 NCRA sprint car series by accessing their official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.

81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th Street in Park City. More information on 81 Speedway can be found on the tracks official website www.race81speedway.com as well as the tracks official facebook page: Race 81 Speedway. For more information, contact the speedway office (316) 755-1781.