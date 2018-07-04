Hartford King Engine Bearings KoM kicks off SOD Month of the King

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (July 2, 2018) – The King is back, and going big in July, with the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Month of the King, including three King Engine Bearings King of Michigan races! The KoM opener was rained out on May 18 and again on June 8, so we travel to Hartford Speedway for the first 2018 KoM race this Friday, July 6.

SOD teams kick off the Month of the King Friday, then return to Hartford on July 13 for the KoM round 2. SOD will race at Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 14, for the season’s third MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge race on July 14. The month is capped off at Hartford on July 27 for the KoM round 3.

The 2018 KoM Champion will be crowned at the series finale on August 31. The champion will have a guaranteed starting spot in the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Mike Olrich Memorial Race at Crystal Motor Speedway on September 1st. The King Engine Bearings King of Michigan will pay a point fund to the top five at the 2018 Sprints On Dirt Awards Banquet at the Battle Creek (MI) Holiday Inn on Saturday, October 27.

Chad Blonde won the first three 2017 KoM races, including a record 5 minute and 25 second, non-stop feature on August 11th; Ryan Ruhl won the 2017 KoM finale. Blonde won the KoM points championship over Steve Irwin (2001 & 2017 SOD champion), Gregg Dalman (2015 SOD champion), and Thomas Schinderle (2017 SOD Series Rookie of the Year).

For more information about King Engine Bearings, go to www.kingbearings.com. Check out Hartford Speedway at www.hartfordspeedway.net.

The race will be the first of four races of the Motul Leader of the Pack Stage 3. The LoP consists of four stages including all SOD races through September 1. Each stage finish is based on SOD points earned during the stage. The Motul Leader of the Pack Champion will be the driver with the best average finishing position for all stages and will pay a five-place point fund at the 2018 Awards Banquet. Chad Blonde won Stage 1 of the LoP. Shawn Valenti won Stage 2.

Blonde currently leads SOD championship points over Shawn Valenti and Ryan Ruhl.

For more information about King Engine Bearings, go to www.kingbearings.com. Check out Hartford Speedway at www.hartfordspeedway.net. Learn more about Engine Pro at www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is brought to you in 2018 by:

Engine Pro (Title Sponsor)

ARP (Title Sponsor)

Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire)

MAHLE/Clevite (Beyond Limits Challenge Sponsor)

King Engine Bearings (Hartford King of Michigan Sponsor)

Motul (Leader of the Pack Sponsor)

Lane Automotive (Fast Masters Cosponsor)

MSD Ignition (Fast Masters Cosponsor)

Engler Machine & Tool (Heat Race Sponsor)

COMP Cams (Heat Race Sponsor)

RockAuto.com (Heat Race Sponsor)

ARP (Lucky Dog Sponsor)

KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Sponsor)

Allstar Performance (Better Luck Next Time Sponsor)

The Perfit Corporation (Series Rookie of the Year Sponsor)

The Perfit Corporation (Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Sponsor)

Jim Coffey and Son Plumbing & Heating (Deuced It! Sponsor)

XYZ Machining (Sportsman of the Year Sponsor)

XYZ Machining (Crew Chief of the Year Sponsor)

Noizee 1 Motorsports (Bags o’ Money Awards)

SOD 2018 contingency sponsor partners are:

Allstar Performance ATL Racing Fuel Cells

Benic Enterprises BR Motorsports

Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI) Hepfner Racing Products (HRP)

J & J Auto Racing Keizer Aluminum Wheels

King Racing Products Maxim Racing

Motor City Racing Promotions Racing Optics

Rod End Supply Schoenfeld Headers

Simpson Racing Products Walker Performance Filtration