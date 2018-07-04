United Rebel Sprint Series Geared for Busy Month

Rick Salem

Oberlin, Kansas – June 30, 2018 – The United Rebel Sprint Series RaceSaver Sprints are gearing up for a busy month with eight scheduled events at five different venues that span two different states. Series officials are also looking for two Colorado dates to replace two events that were cancelled earlier last week in Pueblo.

It all kicks off on Tuesday night, July 3, at the Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas in a tune-up for the upcoming Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals. This one-night event will pay $1000 to win with drivers starting the night’s feature finale taking home $200.

Four days later the tour will head to the “Cornhusker” state with two events at two different facilities.

On Saturday night, July 7, it’s the third annual “Ron Williams/Dick (Snoose) Myers Memorial at Lincoln County Speedway in North Platte, Nebraska that will pay $1500 to win and $200 to start. Always a great turnout of cars have participated in this event and this year will no different. From there the series will head to Dawson County Speedway in Lexington on Sunday July 8th for a $700 to win, $150 to start event.

The following weekend, the URSS will be the headline event for the annual Ellis County Fair races for the 10th running of the Wheatshocker Nationals at RPM Speedway in Hays, Kansas on Saturday and Sunday night, July 14-15. The weekend’s opener will pay $500 to win and $125 to start on Saturday night while championship Sunday night pays $2000 to win and $200 to start.

The originally scheduled two-night event at Honor Speedway in Pueblo, Colorado has been cancelled with series official close to booking dates in the state of Colorado on that July weekend.

To finish out the 31 days will be the biggest weekend in URSS history as on Thursday night, August 2nd, they will visit the Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, Ne for a $1000 to win, $200 to start A feature event during their County Fair.

This will be the very first sprint car race ever at the 3/8 mile oval and series officials are looking forward to putting on a great show for their fans.

The following day the traveling series will drive 30 miles south for the largest payout in URSS history as they once again will converge on the Belleville High Banks in Belleville, KS for the Inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals on August 3rd and 4th. This event will be one of the largest payout in 305 sprint car history with Friday nights feature paying $2500 to win with $350 to start with Saturday nights Championship feature paying a whopping $7000 to win and a cool $1000 to start the main event. This race is sure to bring the best 305 drivers from all over the nation and is one all drivers and fans will not want to miss.

Except for the Belleville appearance, each track listed above will be the “Rebels” only scheduled appearance on the 2018 race season.

To date, five events have been held thus far this season with five different drivers reaching victory lane. They include the most recent feature winner on the tour, Zach Blurton; while Jake Martens, Steven Richardson, Jason Martin and Taylor Velasquez all picking up victories.

The complete 2018 schedule for the United Rebel Sprint Series can be found on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and daily updates on their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). Any further questions can be answered by calling the series founder, Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.

Don’t forget, pre-entry deadline for the inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals is July 20th and that will include one (1) free pit pass. Drivers must have their pre-entry post marked before to be eligible. Pre and race day entry is $30. To learn more, check out the official facebook page for the inaugural Belleville 305 Nationals: Belleville 305 Nationals.