All Star, IRA Sprints & Badger Midgets Thursday at Angell Park

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, WI July 24—Four-time Badger Midget Series Champion Scott Hatton has regained the points lead in the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series heading into Thursday Night’s July 26 “Tony Stewart Sprint Spectacular”.

The originally scheduled May 20 race was rained out and will feature The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and the Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series in a co-sanctioned event. The midget event will be co-sanctioned will the POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midget Series.

Hatton who won the July 21 Badger feature at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway, regained the series points lead, and is currently nineteen points ahead of Kevin Olson, closely followed by Tyler Baran (-82 points), Ryan Probst (-106), and Chase McDermond (-125), at the midway point of the nineteen-race season.

Pit gates open at 1:00 pm, with grandstand gates at 3:30 pm. Engine warm ups are at 5:30 pm with practice scheduled for 6:00 pm, with racing to follow. The “Badger drivers meet & greet”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers before the evenings events will take place at the Badger Souvenir trailer at 5:00 pm behind the grandstand.

Current Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Scott Hatton 680; 2. Kevin Olson 661; 3. Tyler Baran 598; 4. Ryan Probst 574; 5. Chase McDermond 555; 6. Zach Boden 526; 7. Andrew Felker 506; 8. Kurt Mayhew 381; 9. Mike Stroik 298; 10. Jack Routson 288.