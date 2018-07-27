Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish New for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints!

From Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – A new and unique program for the 35th Anniversary Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) in 2018 is the Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish. The top three finishers in each full point A-Main receives a bottle of Ashley Lynn’s finest products.

Established in 1929, on 130 acres of rolling farmland in the State of New York, Hurlbut Orchards has been a top producer of Macintosh and Cortland apples. The Hurlbut family has dedicated their lives to producing top quality New York State apples at the Family Farm. With an abundance of fruit and a history of making apple wine for family and friends dating back more than 40 years, The Hurlbut family are now putting all of their efforts in the retail wine business. Concentrating their efforts on blended varieties of apple wines, they have developed a product that is reasonably priced with outstanding taste.

As the ESS tour now hits the second half of the season, over 15 different teams have received product from Ashley Lynn. Some of their fine flavors consist of Jed’s Red, Blueberry Mist, Apple Cranberry, Peachy Keen, Strawberry Soother and so many more. For more information please log on to www.ashleylynnwinery.com

The battle for the 2018 Lucas Oil ESS championship kicks back into full gear on Saturday, August 4th with a return visit to the Land of Legends Raceway for a $2,000 to win, $300 to start event. Jason Barney has a slim lead over Coleman Gulick followed by Steve Poirier, Matt Tanner and Paulie Colagiovanni. Matt Billings, Mike Mahaney, Billy VanInwegen, Shawn Donath and Danny Varin follow in the overall points.

The ESS sponsorship family welcomes aboard another new sponsor in Ashley Lynn Winery adding to the over 35 year tradition of excitement guaranteed!

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath MotorWorx, E3 Spark Plugs, Insinger Performance/Sunoco Race Fuels, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Ohsweken Speedway/Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Cobra Coaches, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, SUNY Canton, Pinnacle Employee Services, Engler Machine and Tool, Kevin Nouse Design/K1 Racegear, Winters Performance, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Caprara Ford/Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!!