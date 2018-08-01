2-Day Butler Bash Next for Sprints On Dirt at Butler Motor Speedway

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (July 30, 2018) –Butler Motor Speedway hosts the annual Butler Bash this Friday and Saturday (August 3 and 4) and Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP will headline both nights of the Bash.

The Butler Bash presents fans and competitors with a complete race program each night. Each night will also include the King Engine Bearings Kids Feature Draw that determines the order of the first six feature positions. Each kid gets a toy for being part of the draw. A 24” x 24” SOD sign autographed by all the sprint drivers will be given away each night also.

Butler Motor Speedway and Sprints On Dirt continue to work together for a strong future for sprint car racing in Michigan. The Butler Bash races are the third and fourth races of the four-race 2018 SOD Hog Creek Showdown series that pays the top five in points. Chad Blonde currently leads the Hog Creek Showdown points over Shawn Valenti, Josh Turner, Ricky Ferkel, and Jay Steinebach.

Last year, only the Saturday portion of the Bash was a SOD race. The race was part of the four-race Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash series. Thomas Schinderle picked up his first SOD feature win over Joe Swanson and Boston Mead. Schinderle was the Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash champion over Joe Swanson, Chad Blonde, Jay Steinebach, and Steve Irwin.

For more information about Butler Motor Speedway, go to www.butlerspeedway.net and the speedway’s Facebook page at https://goo.gl/csxUkX. To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.

