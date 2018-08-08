SANTA MARIA’S “BUD STANFIELD MEMORIAL” ON TAP FOR USAC WESTERN MIDGETS

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 8, 2018… This Saturday, August 11th, the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water is back in action at Santa Maria Raceway. The “32nd Annual Bud Stanfield Memorial” also features the USAC West Coast vs. Santa Maria 360 Sprint Cars, Mini Stocks, IMCA Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, and the Santa Maria Dwarf Cars. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates at Santa Maria Raceway will open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

NOTICE TO RACERS: USAC memberships can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet,

COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout)

FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

SCHOENFELD: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Saturday’s event honors Bud Stanfield, a former driver, race car builder, and crew chief at Santa Maria. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Bud built Stock Cars in the late 1950s and wrenched for Al Smith’s Super Modified. When the Santa Maria track opened in 1964, Stanfield served as crew chief for several teams and later drove in the Limited Stock Car division. In 1978, Bud started a family owned Modified and Sprint Car team for his sons Ed and Allen. The low budget team built their own cars for several years and enjoyed moderate success. Unable to find the sponsorship needed to rebuild the team’s equipment, Stanfield became the crew chief for Mike Knopf. Driving the Larabee Brothers Coors Racing Sprint Car, Knopf had immediate results with several fast times and strong finishes. Unfortunately, on July 14, 1984, Bud was struck by an out of control sprinter that came off the track. After having brain surgery and spending a month in a coma, Stanfield would later succumb to his injuries. Since then, Santa Maria Raceway continues to honor the memory of a racer’s racer- Bud Stanfield.

Saturday’s fifth point race will be the 37th appearance of the “mighty midgets” at Santa Maria Raceway. Ron “Sleepy” Tripp, the all-time series leader with 104 victories, won the Santa Maria debut on May 11, 1985 and leads all drivers with six wins. J.R. Lawson holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 13.667, set on August 26, 1995, and Michael Faccinto on the April 28th event. A complete series win list at Santa Maria is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Santa Maria, Alex Schutte (Redding, California) holds a 33-point lead over the competition. Driving the Schutte/McElwee #28 Proficio / Aircraft Electrical Components Spike, Schutte won the July 21st “Jack London Hall of Fame Race” at Petaluma. To date, the 2010 champion has two feature wins, three heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led on the season. Alex has eight career series wins and will be looking to add the “Bud Stanfield Memorial” to his resume.

Michael Faccinto (Hanford, California) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the Dodenhoff Motorsports’ #9D Lightning Medical / Rocket Sports & Entertainment Spike, Faccinto raced from ninth to third at Petaluma’s “Jack London Hall of Fame Race.” At press time, the 2016 Louie Vermeil Classic Winner has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 29 feature laps led in the campaign. Michael seven career victories and will have his sights on another victory at Santa Maria Raceway.

After racing from tenth to sixth at Petaluma, Robby Josett (Santa Clarita, California) has climbed to third in the point standings. Racing his #2 Walker Air Filtration / Morse Muffler Spike, Josett has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, and three top-10 finishes to his credit. Robby has four series wins and will be looking to add Santa Maria’s winning trophy to his collection.

Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, California) has risen to fourth in the championship point chase. Driving the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Spike, Guerrini scored fifth at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. To date, the 2015 BCRA Champion has two heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the season. Frankie scored his only USAC victory at Santa Maria in 2012 and will have his sights on the Saturday night triumph.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, California) ranks fifth USAC Western States Midget point standings. Piloting the McQueen Racing #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Boss, Shannon placed seventeenth at Petaluma Speedway. At press time, the 2012 champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. Shannon will be looking to win the USAC Midget and West Coast 360 Sprint Car main events this Saturday night.

Currently twentieth in points, Kyle Beilman (Mar Vista, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Daniel Anderson (Riverside, California) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Robert Dalby, David Prickett, Clayton Ruston, C.J. Sarna, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, Marvin Mitchell, Randi Pankratz, Dylan Ito, Bryan Drollinger, Jake Swanson, Ashley Hazelton-Heredia, Britton Bock, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

The Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water thanks Hoosier Tire, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.