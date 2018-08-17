NSA Series Invading Castrol Raceway for 63rd annual Jim Albert Memorial Gold Cup

Inside Line Promotions

– EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada (Aug. 15, 2018) – One of the biggest racing events of the season in Canada takes place this weekend when Castrol Raceway and Ginga Ninja Dirt Promotions hosts the 63 rd annual Jim Albert Memorial Gold Cup.

The North-American Speed Association doubleheader, which is Canada’s oldest oval racing event, takes place on Friday and Saturday with the finale paying $5,000 to win.

Friday’s format features qualifying, heat races and features with points being collected by drivers every time they hit the track. The points totals will figure into Saturday’s heat races and the top six in overall points will advance into the pole shuffle. The winner of that event takes home $150 and garners the pole position for the A Main.

NSA Series officials anticipate a strong field of talented drivers to compete, including J.J. Hickle, Kelly Miller, Buddy Kofoid, Sean MacDonell, Marc Duperron, Casey Adams, Eric Fisher, Geoff Ensign, Cal Hawks, Kyle Evans, Steve Reeves, Tom Watts, Wade Fleming, Garen Linder, Brody Anderson, Kyle Van Ulden, Rob Orgar, David Miller, Cody Masse, Chevy Goodhope, Trevor Turnbull, Ross Mathewson, Ed Wiersma, Jesse Dakus and Matthew Dusseault to name a few.

Duperron leads the way with two NSA Series feature victories this season while Adams, Logan Forler, Hickle, MacDonell and Miller have each scored a triumph.

The racing action is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are only $10 for adults and $5 for children on Friday and $20 for adults and $10 for children on Saturday.

There is tow money available for out of province teams as well as special hotel rates available. For more information, call Ron MacDonell at 780-474-2900.

Additionally, the NSA Series would like to recognize the following event partners: Almac Industrial Holdings, Carlan Services, Ron Hodgson Chevrolet Buick GMC, North American Power Train Components, Airways Country Inn, All West Auto Parts, B&R Recovery Inc., DC Signs, ProWest Motorsports, Central Tire & Auto Services, Blackjacks Roadhouse, Ginga Ninja Dirt Promotions and Joan Albert and Family.

2018 NSA SERIES FEATURE WINNERS –

Marc Duperron – 2 (Castrol Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on May 26 and June 8); Casey Adams – 1 (Castrol Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on June 9); Logan Forler – 1 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on Aug. 11); J.J. Hickle – 1 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on July 13); Sean MacDonell – 1 (Castrol Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on July 21); and Kelly Miller – 1 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on Aug. 10)

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Castrol Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

MEDIA LINKS –

MARKETING PARTNERS –

The NSA Series would like to thank Hoosier Tires, Gee & Gee Racing, Triple X Race Co., AL Driveline, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear, Bead Buster, Factory Kahne, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pulse Racing Innovations, ZAMP, King Racing Products, McEwens Fuels & Fertilizers, Diversified Machine Inc., DC Signs, Hepner Racing Products and ProWest Motorsports for their partnership.

NORTH-AMERICAN SPEED ASSOCIATION –

The North-American Speed Association is a 360ci winged sprint car series that dates back to the mid-1990s. NSA Founder Mike Quigley, who is a former sprint car driver and track owner, established the series to hold marquee events throughout the West Coast, Western Canada and Montana.

TRACKS –

CASTROL RACEWAY (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track. It showcases weekly racing and special events from May through October. For more information, visit http://www.CastrolRaceway.com.

ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY (Great Falls, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile oval that was built in the early 1950s. The facility showcases weekly events from late April until early September. For more information, visit http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com .