Windom wins GYATK Feature to kick off “Smackdown” week

Chris Windom led all 27 laps of the GYATK night at Kokomo Speedway Wednesday to begin The 7th Annual Sprint Car Smackdown. Windom crossed the stripe first in the green to checker event over Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, Dave Darland and Brady Bacon.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP “SPECIAL EVENT” RACE RESULTS: August 22, 2018 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – “#GYATK Night”

QUALIFYING: 1. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-12.843; 2. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-12.918; 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-12.936; 4. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-12.976; 5. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-13.149; 6. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-13.191; 7. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-13.198; 8. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-13.237; 9. Dakota Jackson, 3R, Rock Steady-13.247; 10. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-13.255; 11. Clinton Boyles, 57, Hazen-13.260; 12. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-13.279; 13. Chad Boespflug, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-13.291; 14. Shane Cottle, 5G, Goacher-13.327; 15. Colten Cottle, 5c, Cottle-13.372; 16. Tyler Hewitt, 97x, One More Time-13.427; 17. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-13.450; 18. Carson Short, 5CB, Briscoe-13.555; 19. Stevie Sussex, 17GP, Dutcher-13.560; 20. Paul Dues, 87, Dues-13.615; 21. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.637; 22. Jake Scott, 1, Thickstun-13.661; 23. Travis Hery, 21H, Hery-13.692; 24. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-13.787; 25. Chet Williams, 38, Fortune-13.803; 26. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-13.840; 27. Dallas Hewitt, 2, Hewitt-13.849; 28. Logan Seavey, 5B, Briscoe-13.855; 29. Tony DiMattia, 50, TDM-13.856; 30. Thomas Meseraull, 00, Meseraull-13.886; 31. Dustin Webber, 9, Webber-13.938; 32. Josh Cunningham, 63, Cunningham-13.943; 33. Tyler Thomas, 2E, Epperson-13.983; 34. Scotty Weir, 22s, Simon-14.019; 35. Evan Mosley, 27, Mosley-14.023; 36. Korey Weyant, 44w, Liguori-14.071; 37. Brian Karraker, 23, Karraker-14.216; 38. Pat Giddens, 26, Giddens-14.242; 39. Cap Henry, 14, Wilson-14.294; 40. Matt Cooley, 19c, Cooley-14.321; 41. Adam Wilfong, 45, Wilfong-14.392; 42. Brandon Spencer, 22, Spencer-14.403; 43. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox/Nigg-14.447; 44. Buddy Lowther, 31, Lowther-14.493; 45. Colin Parker, 33, Scott-14.564; 46. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.663; 47. Jackson Slone, 16, Slone-14.769; 48. Carmen Perigo, 21, Stehman-14.774; 49. Luke Harbison, 40, Harbison-14.809; 50. Bryar Schroeter, 21s, Schroeter-14.876; 51. Jeff Nanny, 60, Cunningham-15.024; 52. David Hair, 44, Hair-15.156; 53. Parker Frederickson, 34, Frederickson-15.893; 54. Rick Rhodes, 58, Frederickson-16.004.

FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Bacon, 2. Weir, 3. Chapple, 4. Karraker, 5. Perigo, 6. Mattox, 7. Frederickson, 8. Harbison, 9. Rhodes. NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Grant, 2. T. Thomas, 3. Meseraull, 4. DiMattia, 5. Weyant, 6. Seavey, 7. Cunningham, 8. Spencer, 9. Nanny. 2:11.81

THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Windom, 2. Ballou, 3. Buckwalter, 4. McDougal, 5. T. Hewitt, 6. Cooley, 7. Hery, 8. Henry, 9. C. Short. NT

FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Courtney, 2. Darland, 3. Stockon, 4. Sussex, 5. D. Hewitt, 6. Cummings, 7. Lowther, 8. Slone, 9. Hair. 2:08.99

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. S. Cottle, 2. Andretti, 3. Boyles, 4. Williams, 5. Scott, 6. Mosley, 7. Wilfong, 8. Parker, 9. Dues. NT

SIXTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. K. Thomas, 2. Leary, 3. Boespflug, 4. Jackson, 5. C. Cottle, 6. Webber, 7. Giddens, 8. Schroeter, 9. Westfall. NT

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Short, 2. Hery, 3. Henry, 4. Cunningham, 5. Giddens, 6. Spencer, 7. Frederickson, 8. Wilfong, 9. Parker, 10. Nanny, 11. Lowther, 12. Dues, 13. Rhodes, 14. Schroeter, 15. Hair, 16. Harbison, 17. Slone. NT

SEMI: (12 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Sussex, 2. Short, 3. Jackson, 4. Williams, 5. DiMattia, 6. McDougal, 7. C. Cottle, 8. Karraker, 9. Hery, 10. Seavey, 11. Mattox, 12. D. Hewitt, 13. Cummings, 14. T. Hewitt, 15. Henry, 16. Webber, 17. Weyant, 18. Perigo, 19. Scott, 20. Mosley, 21. Cooley, 22. Cunningham. NT

FEATURE: (27 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (1), 2. Tyler Courtney (2), 3. Justin Grant (3), 4. Dave Darland (9), 5. Brady Bacon (4), 6. Robert Ballou (8), 7. C.J. Leary (11), 8. Shane Cottle (5), 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 10. Jarett Andretti (10), 11. Clinton Boyles (15), 12. Carson Short (19), 13. Stevie Sussex (18), 14. Scotty Weir (7), 15. Chase Stockon (14), 16. Isaac Chapple (12), 17. Timmy Buckwalter (13), 18. Dakota Jackson (20), 19. Chad Boespflug (16), 20. Tony DiMattia (22), 21. Chet Williams (21), 22. Thomas Meseraull (17). 6:10.53

—————————-

**Westfall flipped during the sixth heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-27 Windom

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: August 23-24-25 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – “Sprint Car Smackdown VII”