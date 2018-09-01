Photo Gallery: USAC and MOWA Sprint Cars at Tri-City Media Gallery, Midwest Open Wheel Association, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship Chris Windom (#5) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Austin O’Dell (#97) and Kameron Key (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#99) and Brinton Marvel (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap with the MOWA sprint cars at Tri-City Motor Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap with the MOWA sprint cars at Tri-City Motor Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom (#5) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Grant (#4) and Brady Bacon (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom (#5) and Brady Bacon (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Mitch Wissmiller (#1) and Jason McDougal (#71P). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#5D) and Dave Darland (#36D). (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Grant (#4) and Brady Bacon (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kent Schmidt (#5K) and Chet Williams. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#69) and C.J. Leary (#30). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chase Stockon (#32) and Jason McDougal (#71P). (Mark Funderburk photo) Issac Chapple (#52) and Joe B Miller (#51). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom (#5) and Jason McDougal (#71P). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#99) and Mario Clouser (#6). (Mark Funderburk photo) Mario Clouser (#6) and C.J. Leary (#30). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kent Schmidt (#5K) and Dave Darland (#36D). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom (#5) and Kent Schmidt (#5K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Brady Bacon (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#99) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#69). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#99) and Jacob Patton (#79J). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Patton (#79J) and Jeremy Standridge (#10S). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Jacob Patton, Paul Nienhiser, and Brady Bacon. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Patton (#79J) and Paul Nienhiser. (#9). Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Kevin Thomas Jr, winner Tyler Courtney, and Brady Bacon. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser (#9) and Mike Terry Jr. (#85). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Courtney and Nienhiser Score Solid Victories at Granite City Photo Gallery: Thursday Night of the 2018 Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown Photo Gallery: 2018 #GYATK Night at Kokomo Speedway Photo Gallery: 2018 Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track Photo Gallery: 2018 #letsracetwo Saturday at Eldora Speedway midwest open wheel associationMOWAPhoto GalleryTri-City SpeedwayUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Championship