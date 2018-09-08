Gas City USAC Sprint Car Race Rescheduled for September 28

From Richie Murray

GAS CITY, Ind. (September 7, 2018) — Friday night’s USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car event at Gas City I-69 Speedway has been postponed due to heavy rain that has hit the track during the morning hours of raceday with a forecast of more precipitation on the way.

The event has been rescheduled for Friday, September 28, at the quarter-mile dirt oval located a little over an hour north of Indianapolis.

The next stop for the series is scheduled this Sunday, September 9, at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway for the finale of “Sprint Car Smackdown VII.”

Sunday at Kokomo, all gates open at 2pm. Cars hit the track at 5pm with racing to immediately follow. Additionally, a program for the BOSS Sprint Series will be held in addition to USAC’s “Smackdown” program. General admission tickets are $35. Kids 10 & under tickets are free with paid adult (general admission only). Pit passes for all ages are $45.