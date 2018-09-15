Jac Haudenschild wins Jim Ford Classic Opener

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (September 14, 2018) – It’s been a very long time since “The Wild Child” Jac Haudenschild visited victory lane at Fremont Speedway. The 60-year-old hall-of-famer did just that Friday, Sept. 14 to open the 11th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic on All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night.

A crowd favorite, Haudenschild, from Wooster, Ohio, had to hold off last year’s opening night Jim Ford Classic winner Tim Shaffer who had charged from 16th starting spot. An fuel stop with four laps to go put Shaffer right on Haudenschild’s rear bumper but the veteran hit his marks perfectly to take home the $3,000 payday and his fourth career win at “The Track That Action Built.”

“I can’t remember when the last time I won at Fremont. We won an All Star show this year and now this and it helps a ton. I saw the 49 started about last and was second so I knew he was on it. When things are working good like this it’s still fun. I have to thank all my sponsors; if it wasn’t for them we couldn’t do this deal,” Haudenschild said beside his Southern Pacific Farms, Whistle Stop Bar and Grill, Finzer Farms, Ron Jacobs Trucking, Triple X Race Company, Performance Foot and Ankle backed #3.

By taking the green flag Gibsonburg, Ohio’s Craig Mintz earned his third championship and the $10,000 payday for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics. Mintz also earned his third career Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Fremont Speedway track championship.

“I just drive the race car, these guys behind me make it happen. The RPM Chassis, Elite Wings, Kistler Engines…you put those three together and it’s a pretty good deal,” said Mintz of his titles.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 sprint A-main came down to the last corner of the last lap and Fremont’s Paul Weaver used a lapped car as a pick to take the $1,000 win from race long leader Kyle Peters. It was Weaver’s second win of the year at Fremont Speedway and his eighth overall victory of 2018. Weaver now sits seventh on the track’s all-time win list with 47 career feature wins.

“He (Peters) did the right move. I was going to haul it in there…I wasn’t going to wreck him. When he decided to go to the bottom I thought hopefully he comes to a stop and I kept my momentum and it worked,” said Weaver adding his 10-year-old race shows came apart and the heal kept getting hung up on the brake pedal.

“I have to thank Daryl Schiets, and Bob Hampshire and Dave Rice…if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here,” added Weaver beside his Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Weaver Performance Center, Schiets Motorsports, Seagate Sandblasting, Miller Rigging backed machine.

Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy was also honored for his third career 305 sprint Fremont Speedway track champion. It is Ivy’s seventh overall track title as he has three 410 sprint championships and a dirt truck title as well.

Woodville, Ohio’s Troy Hahn made is debut in the McCullough Industries Limited Late Models a night to remember at Fremont Speedway as he scored his first career victory.

“This one is for my uncle Bill (Hahn, a former track champion). He got us all into this a long time ago. He’s in the hall of fame here. There’s a lot of parts and pieces on this car from his old car and I put one of Kenny Hahn’s cars back together. This means a lot to the Hahn family. We specifically built this car for this track. I have to thank Rich Farmer for everything he has done for the late models and I now he’s planning on retiring but I hope they continue this deal…there’s more guys interested in the division,” said Hahn beside his L&K Truck and Auto, High Side Design, Wojo’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Fremont Chiropractic, Key Realty backed #20.

Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Keegan was recognized for winning the late model track championship to go with his 2017 dirt truck title at Fremont Speedway.

Haudenschild and Stuart Brubaker brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 sprint feature but before a lap could be completed Chance Morton, making his winged sprint car debut, spun. On the second attempt at a start Brubaker grabbed the lead over Haudenschild, Lee Jacobs, Mintz, Buddy Kofoid, Travis Philo and Dan McCarron.

With three laps scored Nate Dussel spun with the restart order Brubaker, Haudenschild, Jacobs, Mintz, Kofoid, Philo. Disaster struck on lap six for Brubaker who stopped on the speedway, handing the lead to Haudenschild. With seven laps scored DJ Foos took a wild flip in turn threeand was uninjured while Mintz and Philo tangled battling for fourth with Mintz coming to a stop. On the restart Haudenschild pulled away from Jacobs, Kofoid, Philo and Cap Henry.

By lap 10 the car on the move was Shaffer who had moved from 16th to sixth. Haudenschild encountered heavy lapped traffic by the 13th circuit allowing Jacobs to close with Kofoid, Shaffer and Henry in tow. Shaffer took third at the half way point and with eight laps to go leader Haudenschild was struggling with lapped traffic allowing Jacobs to close once again.

Morton spun with seven laps to go, giving Haudenschild a clear track. On the restart Shaffer took second from Jacobs and closed quickly on Haudenschild. Once Haudenschild got his rhythm he pulled away from Shaffer with Jacobs, Kofoid, Henry and Philo giving chase.

With just four laps to go Dussel brought out the caution, necessitating a fuel stop. When the race resumed Haudenschild had to deal with Shaffer with Jacobs, Kofoid, Philo, Cole Duncan and McCarron staying close. Haudenschild had one brief scare as he got over the cushion in turn two with two laps to go, but gathered it back in and drove to the win over Shaffer, Jacobs, Kofoid and Henry rounding out the top five.

In the 25-lap 305 sprint feature, Tyler Street and Peters paced the fieldwith Peters grabbing the lead over Street, Weaver, Jamie Miller, John Ivy and Alvin Roepke. Peters and Street battled had for the lead until Chase Dunham had a front end break and hit the front stretch wall. On the restart Peters and Street resumed their battle with Weaver, Miller and Ivy staying close.

Mike Keegan coasted to a stop with six laps scored and when the green flew it was a five car battle for the lead involving Peters, Street, Weaver, Miller and Ivy. Joe Armbruster spun with nine laps scored and on the restart Justin Adams got side ways. A lap later and Jordan Ryan took a tumble in turn one and was uninjured. When the green flew Peters and Street continued to fight for the lead while Weaver and Miller ran nose to tail for third and fourth.

Peters and Street raced side by side from lap 12 to lap 17 when Weaver joined in the battle. Those three put on quite the performance as they entered lapped traffic with three laps to go. Weaver took second on lap 23 and closed on Peters who was trying to navigate through the traffic. After taking the white flag Peters drove into turn three and tried to block Weaver on the bottom but lapped cars slowed his momentum and Weaver blasted to the outside and took the lead exiting turn four and drove to the win over Peters, Ivy, Street and Miller.

Miller and Dana Fry brought the field to green for the 15 lap late model A-main with Miller gaining the advantage with fifth starter Hahn quickly moving into second just before the caution flew for Josh Kiser and Jerry Creeger tangle. On the restart Hahn grabbed the lead over Miller, John Mayes and Steve Sabo.

The car on the move was Chester Fitch who moved into third on lap four but promptly spun. Another caution for Collin Shipley on lap seven allowed Hahn to stay in front of Mayes, Miller, Bill Clapp Jr. and Sabo.

Hahn steadily pulled away and took the win over Sabo, Mayes, Miller and Shipley.

Fremont Speedway will wrap up the 2018 season Saturday, Sept. 15 with the 11th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic paying the 410 feature winner $10,000. The 305 sprints and Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will also be in action.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

