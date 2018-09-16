Photo Gallery: 2018 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Media Gallery, Ohsweken Speedway, Photo Gallery Pre-Race technical inspection. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Dylan Westbrook has won a few features this year at Ohsweken Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Burger Barn Way.. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jordan Thomas won the best appearing car award at the 2018 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Dylan Westbrook picked up the awards for the fastest Canadian qualifier and fastest overall in qualifying. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Mark Smith and his team from Quebec won the long haul award. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Smoke dancers opening the pre-race ceremonies for the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Lucas Smith won the crate sprint car feature. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Parker Price-Miller with family and the HIll’s Racing Team and family following his victory at the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Parker Price-Miller hoisting the hardware for winning the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Parker Price-Miller with the mascots from Ohsweken Speedway following his victory at the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Related Stories: Five Takeaways from the 2018 Night Before the Nationals Podcast: 2018 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals Preview Canadian Nationals On For 2017 Five Storylines Leading Into the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals Night Before the Nationals Rained Out Canadian Sprint Car NationalsOhsweken SpeedwayPhoto Gallery