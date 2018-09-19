USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PERRIS FOR “11TH ANNUAL GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC”

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 18, 2018… After a hard fought “California Sprint Week,” the cars and stars of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series return to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, September 22nd. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the “11th Annual Glenn Howard Classic” will also feature the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, and WRA Vintage Cars. The spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track.” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS ARE MANDATORY. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. The “Medium” is also the legal with the USAC West Coast, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cars must pass a tech inspection and one-way radios are mandatory for drivers. USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 208 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and thirty-eight different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 44 main event wins and the 1-lap track record of 15.833 was set by Nic Faas on February 25, 2012. In the four previous races of 2018, Gardner topped the April 21st “Sokola Shootout” and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams won the May 26th “Salute to Indy.” USAC National driver Justin Grant claimed the June 23rd main event and Williams scored the August 18th “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” win. A complete series win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

Saturday’s event honors Glenn Howard who is considered by many in the industry as a “racer’s racer.” Throughout his involvement in racing, Glenn had served as a crew member, driver, car owner, sponsor, official, and businessman. Howard’s So-Cal Performance was recognized as a major parts supplier to racers across the globe for many years. In 1993, Glenn became the first president of the Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) and helped to build the foundation of the nationally respected club. After his term was over, Howard remained active in motorsports until his passing in September 2007. Kazarian, Perris Auto Speedway, and the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series are proud to honor Glenn’s memory with the annual event and the winner’s list is at the end of the release.

Entering the sixteenth point race, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) has a 51-point lead over the competition. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa won the six-race “Bullet Impressions California Sprint Week” mini-series and claimed victory at Watsonville on September 7th. To date, the 2016 USAC West Coast 360 Champion has three feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, five heat race victories, one Competition Suspension Incorporated / Rod End Supply Semi-Main, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 74 feature laps led to his credit. With six career USAC/CRA wins, Brody will be looking to add the “Glenn Howard Classic” to his resume.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner tied for third in the “California Sprint Week” and won at Calistoga on September 1st. At press time, “The World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has three feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, eight heat race victories, twelve top-10 finishes, and 129 feature laps led on the season. The six-time champion has seventy-eight USAC/CRA victories and will have his sights on his fourth “Glenn Howard Classic” win.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) is third in USAC/CRA point standings. Racing Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics DRC, Williams finished second to Roa in the “California Sprint Week” mini-series. To date, Williams has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, twelve top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has seven career wins and will be looking for his second “Glenn Howard Classic” triumph.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) ranks fourth in the championship point chase. Piloting Jack Jory’s #44 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams placed fourth in the “California Sprint Week” standings. At press time, the 2010 Victorville Champion has two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led on the year. “The Cadillac” has one career USAC/CRA triumph and will have his sights on his first win at Perris Auto Speedway.

Max Adams (Loomis, CA) sits fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving his #5M ART Speed Equipment / Ken Imler Diesel Performance Maxim, Adams placed sixth in the “California Sprint Week” standings. To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 33 feature laps led. Max has two series wins and will be in contention for the “Howard Classic” victory.

Currently ranked fifteenth in points, Joel Rayborne (West Covina, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, CA) and Gary Paulson (Woodland, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Jake Swanson, R.J. Johnson, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Logan Williams, Chris Gansen, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, A.J. Bender, Matt McCarthy, Verne Sweeney, Jace Vander Weerd, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Trent Williams, “Showtime” Danny Sheridan, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets (65 and over) are $20, Active Military (with ID), Students (13-18), and Kids tickets (6-12) are $5. Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner.

GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC/MEMORIAL WINNERS: 2008-Tony Jones, 2009-Bryan Clauson, 2010-Cory Kruseman, 2011-Nic Faas, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Nic Faas, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Austin Williams, 2017-Damion Gardner.

2018 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Damion Gardner, 3-Brody Roa, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Max Adams, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Colby Copeland, 1-Justin Grant, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Jace Vander Weerd.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 44-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Richard Vander Weerd, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Austin Williams, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Justin Grant, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-1069, 2. Damion Gardner-1018, 3. Austin Williams-918, 4. Cody Williams-864, 5. Max Adams-851, 6. Jake Swanson-802, 7. R.J. Johnson-719, 8. Danny Faria Jr.-682, 9. Logan Williams-658, 10. Chris Gansen-636, 11. Ryan Bernal-527, 12. Tommy Malcolm-444, 13. A.J. Bender-406, 14. Matt McCarthy-313, 15. Joel Rayborne-310, 16. Austin Ervine-269, 17. Verne Sweeney-264, 18. Austin Liggett-252, 19. Jace Vander Weerd-251, 20. Matt Rossi-178.