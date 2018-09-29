Jon Agan Tops Night #1 of Sprint Invaders “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway

From Bill Weight

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (September 28, 2018) – Jon Agan picked up $2,000 and $535 in lap money for his third career win with the Sprint Invaders at 34 Raceway near West Burlington, Iowa Saturday night. The event was the opener for the two-night “Faul Haul” season finale for the Sprint Invaders. Both Agan and second place finisher Paul Nienhiser secured a spot in the Shake-up Dash Saturday night for their performances.

Terry McCarl looked dominant after winning the Shake-up Dash and starting the 25-lap main event on the pole. Agan shot into the second position, followed by Brayden Gaylord early on. McCarl was in lapped traffic by the fifth circuit. Nienhiser was working forward from outside row four as well, though he tagged the wall hard around lap five. He worked his way around Gaylord, before the latter came to a stop at the top of turn one, bringing the only caution of the race and spoiling his fourth place run.

The yellow negated an Agan pass of McCarl for the lead in heavy lapped traffic. McCarl led Agan, Nienhiser, Josh Schneiderman and John Schulz back to green. Agan showed his pass was no fluke, passing the leader and taking the point. Two laps later, Nienhiser would follow suit and take second.

The last half of the event was waged in heavy lapped traffic. There were several close calls for both Agan and Nienhiser. Agan would pull away to win over Nienhiser, McCarl, Seth Bergman and Josh Schneiderman. Chris Martin, Schulz, Kaley Gharst, hard-charger Joe B. Miller and Dustin Clark would complete the top ten. Several bonuses, including $50 in lap money ($25 for first, $15 for second, and $10 for third each lap) were added and many more are planned for the finale.

“First off, thanks to Brad (Stevens) and Jessi (Mynatt) for working their tails off at this place, and putting up shows like this one,” said Agan in Victory Lane of the 34 Raceway owners. “This place is awesome! It’s a place we’ve been good at for a long time, and I don’t have near the wins here I should. I hated that caution (when his pass was negated). I was hitting the frame rail on entry at the top. I couldn’t do anything else. I did what I could do. Holy cow, was traffic hairy!”

“We had a really good car all night,” said Nienhiser. “I think that was pretty obvious. We had speed from hot laps on. I shot myself in the foot in the Dash getting over the cushion and having to start the feature eighth. Jon was pretty strong early, and I felt we were catching he and Terry both in traffic. It would have been interesting to see the whole race go green. We were trying all 25 laps and came up a little short. We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

“Scott (Bonar) and I don’t race together very often, and I totally trust him,” said McCarl of his car owner. “I didn’t ask a thing about the car all night. After the Dash, the bottom was really sticky and starting to come in. I didn’t think it would blow off like it did, but it was great. It was the ‘old style Burlington’ I used to run back in the day. I was mad at myself. We were a little loose from the word ‘go’. I had to get the wing back, and when Jon got by me, I pulled it back more. At that point, we got tight. I felt late we moved around and got better. We ran those guys back down. I feel we did the best we could. We’ll get it a little better for tomorrow night when the big money is on the line.”

The Sprint Invaders season will conclude with the “Fall Haul” finale at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa Saturday, September 29. The feature will pay $3,400 to win plus bonuses! For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Sprint Invaders A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 4, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA (3) 2. 9x, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (8) 3. 50, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (1) 4. 23, Seth Bergman, Snohomish, WA (5) 5. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (2) 6. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (15) 7. 99, John Schulz, West Burlington, IA (6) 8. 78, Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL (10) 9. 51B, Joe B. Miller, Millerstown, MO (19) 10. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (9) 11. 40c, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (11) 12. 81, Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA (14) 13. 51J, Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (16) 14. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (21) 15. 10, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (7) 16. 11az, Colten Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (22) 17. 9, Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA (17) 18. 69, Justin Buchholz, Davenport, IA (22) 19. 007, Brady Barker, New Berlin, IL (12) 20. 40, Andy Huston, Roseville, IL (18) 21. 1st, John Greenwood, Woodward, IA (24) 22. 88, Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (13) 23. 13, Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA (4) 24. 50P, Harold Pohren, Lowell, IA (23) DNS – 0, Dustin Adams, St. Louis, MO. Lap Leaders: McCarl 1-9, Agan 10-25. KSE Hard-charger: C. Martin. Hard-charger: Miller.

Randall’s Performance Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Josh Schneiderman (4*) 2. Seth Bergman (2*) 3. Jarrod Schneiderman (1*) 4. Ryan Jamison (3*) 5. Daniel Bergquist (6*) 6. Ayrton Gennetten (5) DNS – 0x, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA

CenPeCo Lubricants Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Ryan Leavitt (2*) 2. Jon Agan (4*) 3. Cody Wehrle (3*) 4. Kaley Gharst (6*) 5. Tanner Gebhardt (7*) 6. Colten Fisher (1) 7. John Greenwood (5)

Mohrfeld Electric Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. John Schulz (1*) 2. Dustin Clark (2*) 3. Paul Nienhiser (7*) 4. Chris Martin (4*) 5. Joe B. Miller (5*) 6. Harold Pohren (3) 7. Justin Buchholz (6)

Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Brayden Gaylord (3*) 2. Terry McCarl (7*) 3. Brady Barker (2*) 4. Dustin Adams (1*) 5. Andy Huston (5*) 6. 12, Doug Sylvester, Ottumwa, IA (6) 7. 2D, Dave Keperling, Hannibal, MO (4)

B main (started), 12 laps: 1. Ayrton Gennetten (2) 2. Colten Fisher (4) 3. Harold Pohren (3) 4. Justin Buchholz (5) 5. John Greenwood (6) / 6. Doug Sylvester (1) 7. Dave Keperling (7) DNS – Mike Mayberry

Budweiser King of Beers – Golden Eagle Distributors Shake-up Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Terry McCarl (1) 2. Josh Schneiderman (2) 3. Jon Agan (6) 4. Brayden Gaylord (3) 5. Seth Bergman (8) 6. John Schulz (7) 7. Ryan Leavitt (5) 8. Paul Nienhiser (4)

Contingencies

Pyrotec – Ryan Jamison

Saldana Racing Products – Daniel Bergquist

Kreitz Oval Track Products – John Greenwood