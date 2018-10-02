RacinBoys Broadcasting Live Audio of ASCS Warrior Region Doubleheader This Weekend

From Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (October 1, 2018) – The short-track racing season is rounding third base and coming to a close.

Many series are wrapping up a highly competitive season, including the ASCS Warrior Region, which concludes the year this weekend with a doubleheader in Missouri. The series ventures to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon on Friday before ending the season on Saturday at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn.

RacinBoys will provide lap-by-lap live audio coverage from the green flag in hot laps until the Victory Lane ceremony following the main event each night. Premium members of the RacinBoys website have the unique access of behind the scenes at the track.

A RacinBoys premium membership encompasses all content, including live A Main video from Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by SawBlade.com races, special highlight videos and live audio broadcasts of events for the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by MyRacePass, the ASCS Red River Region, the ASCS Warrior Region, the United Rebel Sprint Car Series, the Northwest Focus Midgets Series and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla.

The cost is only $6.50 per month or $50 per year