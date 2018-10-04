FRIDAY’S RED DIRT FINALE FACES 3 USAC WSO HOPEFULS

From USAC

Meeker, Oklahoma………Friday’s USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma finale at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. will showcase the battle for series supremacy between three primary drivers. Point leader Brett Wilson has a 29-point lead over Cameron Hagin and a 52-point lead over Danny Smith as those three are expected to fight for the crown Friday.

Wilson has three wins and a third in nine starts, while Hagin, lacking a feature win, has a second and three thirds in 10 starts. Smith has three wins and a pair of seconds.

Friday’s race will be the fifth at Red Dirt this year. Winners so far have been Wilson, Smith, Andrew Deal and Johnny Kent.

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA POINTS: 1-Brett Wilson-1,250, 2-Cameron Hagin-1,221; 3-Danny Smith-1,198, 4-Michael Tyre-1,178, 5-Johnny Kent-1,144, 6-Casey Wills-1,115, 7-Cody Jarvis-997, 8-Craig Carroll-969, 9-Grant Wresche-940, 10-Kyle Clark-931.