Salute To State Fair Speedway Event Rescheduled to October 14th Due To Weather

From John Lemon

TULSA, Ok. (October 7, 2018) – Overnight rain and more on the way today has forced Red Dirt Raceway officials to pull the plug on the 2nd Annual Salute to State Fair Speedway event that was to take place this afternoon featuring the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint cars. The make-up date is next week, Sunday October 14th. As was previously scheduled for today, the raceway will have vintage race cars from the glory days on display for fans to view at 2pm with racing starting at 4pm. Sport mods and non wing micros also remain on the program card therefore, other than changing to next Sunday, everything else regarding the event remains the same.

The Salute to State Fair Speedway event becomes part of a doubleheader weekend as the sprint cars will be at the Caney Valley Speedway in Caney Kansas on Saturday October 13th.

Additional information on Red Dirt Raceway can be viewed at: www.reddirtraceway.com