Photo Gallery: 2018 Kokomo Klash Kokomo Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Ted Hines (#12), Brian Ruhlman (#49) and Dustin Webber (#9). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ted Hines (#12), Brian Ruhlman (#49) and Dustin Webber (#9). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#4), Dave Darland (#36), and Chris Windom (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#4) and Dave Darland (#36). (Jim Denhamer photo) Korbyn Haslet (#1) and Chris Windom (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) C.J. Leary (#30) and Dave Darland (#36). (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Goodnight (#39) and Tyler Hewitt (#97). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cole Ketcham (#41) and Clinton Boyles (#57). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant. (Jim Denhamer photo) Cole Bodine (#29) and Zeb Wise (#39). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jeff Beasley and Chase Jones. (Jim Denhamer photo) Aaron Leffell and Trey Osborn. (Jim Denhamer photo) Russ Gamester (#51), John Watson (#25) and Justin Dickinson (#21). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Dickerson (#21) and Shane Cottle (#57). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise. (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise. (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise. (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise and Tim Clauson. (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Grant and Wise Win at the Kokomo Klash Photo Gallery: Thursday Night of the 2018 Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown Photo Gallery: 2018 #GYATK Night at Kokomo Speedway Photo Gallery: Saturday at the Kokomo Grand Prix Photo Gallery: Indiana Sprint Week at Kokomo Speedway Kokomo SpeedwayPhoto Gallery