Croft Wins Feature, Haudenschild Wins Overall Trophy Cup Points

TULARE, Ca. (October 20, 2018) — Willie Croft and Jac Haudenschild both had reasons to celebrate following the 2018 edition of the Trophy Cup at Thunderbowl Raceway on Saturday. Croft won the 50-lap finale for the 25th edition of the event that benefits the Make-a-Wish Foundation while Haudenschild won the overall point title for the two day event and its $13,000 winner share.
25th Annual Trophy Cup
Thunderbowl Raceway
Tulare, CA
Saturday October 20, 2018
Feature:
1. 26 – Willie Croft
2. 16A – Colby Copeland
3. 22 – Ryan Bernal
4. 42 – Buddy Kofoid
5. 24R – Jac Haudenschild
6. 41 – Giovanni Scelzi
7. 17W – Shane Golobic
8. 42X – Justyn Cox
9. 83SR – Cory Eliason
10. 21 – Carson Macedo
11. 1 – Tim Schaffer
12. 0 – Bud Kaeding
13. 41S – Dominic Scelzi
14. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
15. 88 – Terry McCarl
16. 18T – Kalib Henry
17. 51 – Aaron Reutzel
18. 33C – Colton Heath
19. 18 – Jason Solwold
20. 3C – Tanner Thorson
21. 88N – D.J. Netto
22. 24 – Rico Abreu
23. 3 – Craig Stidham
24. X1JR – Blake Hahn