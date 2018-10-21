Croft Wins Feature, Haudenschild Wins Overall Trophy Cup Points

TULARE, Ca. (October 20, 2018) — Willie Croft and Jac Haudenschild both had reasons to celebrate following the 2018 edition of the Trophy Cup at Thunderbowl Raceway on Saturday. Croft won the 50-lap finale for the 25th edition of the event that benefits the Make-a-Wish Foundation while Haudenschild won the overall point title for the two day event and its $13,000 winner share.

25th Annual Trophy Cup

Thunderbowl Raceway

Tulare, CA

Saturday October 20, 2018

Feature:

1. 26 – Willie Croft

2. 16A – Colby Copeland

3. 22 – Ryan Bernal

4. 42 – Buddy Kofoid

5. 24R – Jac Haudenschild

6. 41 – Giovanni Scelzi

7. 17W – Shane Golobic

8. 42X – Justyn Cox

9. 83SR – Cory Eliason

10. 21 – Carson Macedo

11. 1 – Tim Schaffer

12. 0 – Bud Kaeding

13. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

14. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto

15. 88 – Terry McCarl

16. 18T – Kalib Henry

17. 51 – Aaron Reutzel

18. 33C – Colton Heath

19. 18 – Jason Solwold

20. 3C – Tanner Thorson

21. 88N – D.J. Netto

22. 24 – Rico Abreu

23. 3 – Craig Stidham

24. X1JR – Blake Hahn