Feature Winners: October 18 – 21, 2018

Thursday October 18, 2018

Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Lucas Wolfe

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup – Michell Faccinto

Friday October 19, 2018

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Johnny Scarborough

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – ASCS – Southwest Region – Jesse Baker

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattisburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Tyler Thomas

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Midget Cars – Kokomo Klash – Zeb Wise

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Klash – Justin Grant

Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Daryn Pittman

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – No Points – Lucas Wolfe

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup – Jac Haudenschild

Saturday October 20, 2018

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – NAPA Desert Sprint Car Series – Chaz Baka

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Tye Mihocko

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Alex DeCamp

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Boot Hill Showdown – Donny Schatz

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Hayden Campbell

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – David Eggins

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars – Rich Mellor

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Justin Grant

Southern Illinois Raceway – Marion, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series – Christopher Bell

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Queen’s Royale – Paul Nienhiser

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup – Willie Croft

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets – Kory Schudy

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints – Cody Baker

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series – Dan CuginI

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series – John Zych Jr.

Sunday October 21, 2018

Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial – Tyler Thomas