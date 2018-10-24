SuperGen Products/Champion Generator Part of the Lucky Giveaway Program for Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

From Dean Reynolds

Part of the Program Since: 2017

SYRACUSE, NY – SuperGen Products is located locally in Newark, NY and is a leading dealer for Champion Power Equipment. Over the past few years they have become a huge supporter of all forms of local motorsports and we are proud that they joined the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints’ Lucky Giveaway Program for the first time last year.

SuperGen Products started in 2010 with their first retail location established in 2012 in Newark, New York and now our second location in Azusa, CA. With over forty years in design and innovation, we strive to create the highest of quality products to make life easier and efficient.

SuperGen Products is an authorized refurbisher and distributor for the full line of Champion Power Equipment products. All refurbishing is done at our New York facility and is held to the highest of standards.

Along with generator accessory development and distribution our team is here to help. We strive to bring the best customer service to the table with technicians available by phone 24/7.

The recipient of a brand new Champion Generator at the 2017 awards banquet was Jason Barney.

The Lucky Giveaway Program was developed on 2007 to reward race teams that faithfully follow the ESS tour for that particular year. Teams that complete at least 2/3rds of the tour will receive from the main Lucas Oil Point Fund as well as products from the Giveaway Program.

The Lucky Program in 2017 was participated by: Brodix Cylinder Heads, Nouse Sign and Graphics/K1 Racegear, Walker Performance Filtration, Simpson Safety, Wings Unlimited, SuperGen Products/Champion Power Equipment, Keizer Wheels, Panther Frameworx, 717 Innovations, M&W Aluminum Products, SST Shock Technology, ASI Racewear, Beyea Headers, Sammy Reakes Snap-On Tools, Schoenfeld Headers, ATL Fuel Cells, Maxim Racing, Panchos Racing Products, Adirondack Powder Coating.

New Companies Already aboard for 2018: Winters Performance Products, JE Pistons, PA Dyno Inc., 87 Speed

