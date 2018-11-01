Allstar Performance Event List: November 1 – 4, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 1 – 4, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday November 1, 2018
the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals
Friday November 2, 2018
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Western World Classic
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals
Saturday November 3, 2018
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Western World Classic
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – Midget Cars
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Macs Speedway – Palmyra, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Nyora Raceway – Nyora, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nyora Wingless Nationals
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series
Route 45 Raceway – Flora, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Tribute to Gary Patterson
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Tribute to Gary Patterson
the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunday November 4, 2018
Kern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series
Nyora Raceway – Nyora, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nyora Wingless Nationals
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Mid-South Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Fall Nationals