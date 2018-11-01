Dryene Performance Signs Partnership with Shark Racing and the World of Outlaws

CONCORD, N.C. (November 1, 2018) – Drydene Performance Products announced Thursday the signing of a multi-year agreement with Shark Racing to sponsor drivers Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen along with becoming the official Motor Oil and Official Diesel Exhaust Fuel of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model Series.

Dryden has been the co-primary sponsor on Schuchart’s Shark Racing effort during the 2018 season. Schuchart has put up career best season that saw him qualify for both the Kings Royal and the Knoxville nationals. The new agreement with Drydene expands the relationship to sponsor both Shark Racing entries in 2019 and 2020 along with increased involvement with the World of Outlaws tour as an official supplier.

Shark Racing, owned by National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum inductee Bobby Allen, has followed the World of Outlaws tour full time since 2014.