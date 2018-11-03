Grant Holds Off Courtney Victory at the Western World Opener

USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL & CRA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: November 2, 2018 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 51st”Western World Championships”

QUALIFYING: 1. Thomas Meseraull, 77m, Michael-15.204; 2. Logan Seavey, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-15.257; 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-15.279; 4. Jason McDougal, 19s, Reinbold/Underwood-15.305; 5. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-15.309; 6. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-15.358; 7. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-15.362; 8. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-15.377; 9. Damion Gardner, 4x, Alexander-15.390; 10. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-15.422; 11. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-15.431; 12. Dave Darland, 12, Ballou-15.440; 13. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-15.501; 14. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-15.525; 15. Danny Faria, Jr., 42, Cheney-15.552; 16. Stevie Sussex, 12A, Allen-15.569; 17. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-15.594; 18. Ryan Bernal, 73, Ford-15.653; 19. R.J. Johnson, 92, Sertich-15.685; 20. Danny Sheridan, 15, Johnson-15.711; 21. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-15.836; 22. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-15.851; 23. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-15.892; 24. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-16.159; 25. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-16.167; 26. Logan Williams, 5x, Jory-16.170; 27. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-16.181; 28. Dennis Gile, 13, Gile-16.236; 29. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Mihocko-16.376; 30. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-16.398.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Roa, 2. Gardner, 3. Chapple, 4. Meseraull, 5. Courtney, 6. Swanson, 7. Mihocko, 8. Rayborne. 2:42.24

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Windom, 2. Seavey, 3. Bacon, 4. Bernal, 5. A. Williams, 6. Rossi, 7. L. Williams. 2:39.60

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Johnson, 2. Stockon, 3. Leary, 4. Thomas, 5. Faria, 6. Gansen, 7. C. Williams. 2:36.99

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Darland, 2. McDougal, 3. Hodges, 4. Grant, 5. Sussex, 6. Sheridan, 7. Gile. 2:29.45

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Courtney, 2. A. Williams, 3. Rossi, 4. Faria, 5. Mihocko, 6. L. Williams, 7. Gansen, 8. C. Williams, 9. Gile, 10. Rayborne, 11. Sheridan, 12. Sussex, 13. Swanson. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (1), 2. Tyler Courtney (7), 3. Damion Gardner (9), 4. Chris Windom (10), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 6. C.J. Leary (2), 7. Brody Roa (15), 8. Brady Bacon (13), 9. Dave Darland (12), 10. Logan Seavey (5), 11. R.J. Johnson (17), 12. Chase Stockon (11), 13. Thomas Meseraull (6), 14. Isaac Chapple (18), 15. Matt Rossi (19), 16. Austin Williams (8), 17. Josh Hodges (20), 18. Cody Williams (23), 19. Danny Faria, Jr. (14), 20. Tye Mihocko (22), 21. Ryan Bernal (16), 22. Joel Rayborne (24), 23. Logan Williams (21), 24. Jason McDougal (3). NT

**Sussex flipped during the semi.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Grant, Lap 6 Thomas, Laps 7-17 Grant, Laps 18-25 Courtney, Laps 26-30 Grant.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Brody Roa (15th to 7th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Thomas Meseraull

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Jake Swanson

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Chris Gansen

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-K. Thomas-2464, 2-Courtney-2436, 3-Windom-2404, 4-Bacon-2136, 5-Darland-2117, 6-Leary-2104, 7-Stockon-2084, 8-Grant-2022, 9-Robert Ballou-1771, 10-Chapple-1418.

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-1422, 2-Gardner-1413, 3-A. Williams-1211, 4-C. Williams-1092, 5-Swanson-1022, 6-Johnson-994, 7-Max Adams-943, 8-Faria-890, 9-L. Williams-858, 10-Gansen-793.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 3 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 51st “Western World Championships”